MPD Reports: Wigs and money stolen from a home; shots fired; cables brought down by truck and traffic stops result in arrests

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 1 – 8, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop – E. Church & Wall St. Named male subject arrested for possession of firearm by convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property and another male subject was arrested for possession of marijuana less than one ounce and theft by receiving stolen property following traffic stop for window tint violation.

Theft – Carwood Drive in reference to a named subject stealing the complainant’s mail from her mailbox. The complainant did not want to press charges.

Shots Fired – Green St- In reference to the complainant hearing (1) gunshot. Contact was made with an individual matching the description given on King St. He had a warrant for his arrest and was transported to Walton County jail without incident.

Damage to Property – Lacy St. A moving truck caught several cable lines in the area and brought them down. Monroe utilities were advised, area checked, and truck could not be located.

Juvenile Complaint – Baron Drive; A. Report of juveniles trying to fight in the area. No fights occurred, contact made with all juveniles, who were sent to their homes.

Civil Issue – Pine Park St. – In reference to a female subject stating that she let a named male subject borrow her car yesterday and he has not returned it. She had tried to reach him via phone multiple times with no answer. A BOLO for overdue motorist was put out through dispatch.

Domestic Dispute – Hickory Dr. Female subject reported juvenile son damaging residence. Juvenile was detained but intake refused. Juvenile complaint completed.

Harassing Communications – Store House St – In reference to the complainant receiving texts and emails from someone claiming to be with the FBI. The texts and emails stated that the complainant would be arrested if he does not respond and comply. Report taken and sent to CID.

Theft Report – Towler St;. Female subject reported an unknown person entering her residence between 2300 and 0000 hours and taking several wigs and $500. Report taken.

Suspicious vehicle – Felker St – In reference to a vehicle parked in the driveway of the complainant. Contact was made with the owner, and the vehicle was moved.

Dispute – Carwood Dr.- In reference to a named subject threatening family members. He was 10-13 instead of being charged.

Dispute – Michael Cir. – Dispute between the landlord and tenants over the wifi being changed; situation mediated.

Traffic stop – The vehicle was stopped for multiple equipment violations. The passenger was arrested for outstanding warrants out of the Police Department. Transported to Walton County jail without incident.

Shots Fired – Nicholas Ct. – In reference to the complainant’s vehicle being shot at. The incident occurred outside city limits, Turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispute – GW Carver – In reference to a possible dispute on location. The complainant called using a 911- only phone and did not provide a unit number. The area was checked with negative contact.

Firearms – Landers St. – Contact was made with the homeowner who stated that they had tossed closed aluminum cans into a fire causing them to pop. All okay.

Suspicious Person – S Madison Ave and Stokes St- Male subject on location standing next to juveniles waiting for bus. Made contact with the male who advised he was one of the juveniles custodians. The juvenile confirmed his statement, and all was okay.

Counterfeit – City Hall : In regards to a counterfeit $20.00 bill. Named subject attempted to use a $20.00 through the drive thru line. She paid the rest of her bills without issue. The bill was logged to be destroyed. All was ok.

Other Law – Blaine Street @ MPD: In reference to a named subject from Athens wanting to report criminal activity in the area. Did not have victim’s info. Remedies advised.

Dispute – Kendall Ct- Verbal argument over a cell phone. All was ok.

Trespassing – Walton Rd: Female subject expressed concerns about a private contractor possibly trespassing on her property. She was advised to dial 911 in the event someone came onto her property she was unfamiliar with.

Dispute Call – Highland Terrace. In reference to a verbal dispute between a male and a female. All ok.