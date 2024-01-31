MPD Reports: Wild pig loose on Hwy 78 tased but still manages to escape capture

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 18 – 25, 2024. Due to the length this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – East Fambrough St In reference to a dispute between a named subject and an unknown female at the bus stop. Report taken.

Dispute – Tanglewood Lane In reference to a male subject arguing with his girlfriend. Parties were separated and the girlfriend was given a courtesy ride back to her residence.

Lost Item – Blaine St; Monroe PD- Female subject reporting her son’s methylphenidate medication never arrived in the mail. Report taken.

Suicidal Threats – Tanglewood Lane – In reference to a male subject possibly wanting to harm himself. He was turned over to the Advantage clinic crisis unit and transported to the Advantage Clinic in Athens.

Damaged Property – Hill St; The suspect requested to meet an officer to provide her contact and insurance information. She was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident and released on copy of citation.

Juvenile Problem – Pine Knoll – In reference to an unruly juvenile causing ongoing issues for his mother. There is a current DFCS case open. Other remedies advised.

Other Law – Landers St.- Female subject called in reference to FedEx delivering her packages to the wrong address and wished for officers to stand by while she retrieved them. Both packages and the complainant’s I.D verified, all okay.

Theft Report – Blaine St.- An additional complainant from last date’s case number 24M001260 requested to make a report.

Assist AC – Hwy 78 at Cherry Hill. In reference to a wild pig running across the highway into traffic. Pig was tased and fled a foot onto E Marable St. Subject still at large.

Dispute – W Fambrough St- Verbal dispute between two male residents over property. One of the males was escorted inside to grab his belongings from the property. No party alleged a crime occurred. Parties separated; remedies advised.

Warrant Service/Arrest – N. Broad St – In reference to a male subject with an active warrant for OCGA 3-3-23 Furnishing Alcohol to Minors. He was taken into custody and transported to Walton County Sheffiff’s Office without incident. The Matson food mart was locked and secured before leaving the scene.

Warrant Service/Arrest – Nowell Street – Warrant served on a named subject for Failure To Appear: DUI, open container, seatbelt violation, and driving on suspended license. He was taken into custody and transported to the WCSO without incident.

Dispute – Ridge Road – In reference to a named male subject taking his wife’s phone and leaving. Phone was returned, no action taken.

Warrant Service/Arrest – Eagles Trail – Named subject was on location and arrested for a probation violation warrant. He was transported to Walton County Jail without further incident.

Accident w/ Injuries – West Marable Street – Vehicle driven by female subject and struck a parked vehicle on West Marable Street. She was arrested for DUI transported to Monroe Pd for fingerprints and

TPO Violation – GW Carver; Reference to a named female subject receiving phone calls from “No Caller ID”who she suspects to be another named subject. Report taken.

Fight – Tacos & Bell – In reference to multiple men and women fighting. All parties were gone upon arrival. The primary suspect was identified by security staff but no action taken due to parties not being located.

Mental Patient – Green St; – A male inside of the residence advised someone had fallen off of a bike next to him approximately 30 minutes prior. Unknown where this occurred. Complainant request no further.

Loitering/Prowling/Obstruction – Ash Street – Subject was on the back porch when officers arrived. Complainant called in stating that someone was trying to kick in the back door of the residence. Named male subject was on location at the back door; he was arrested for loitering and prowling, obstruction, and criminal attempt. Subject was fingerprinted and transported to the Walton County Jail.

Suicidal Threats – East marable Street @ Marable Manor- In reference to a resident making suicidal threats. She was turned over to EMS and transported to Piedmont Walton.

Domestic Dispute – Birch St; In reference to a named male subject called to report a domestic incident between his daughter and her boyfriend. Contact was made with the daughter but she refused to speak about the incident.

