MPD Reports: Wiring stolen from rooftop; 14-year-old refusing to go to school and mental health calls

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 29 – Oct. 6, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Juvenile Complaint – Wheel House Ln. – In reference to a 14-year-old juvenile refusing to go to school. Situation mediated and the juvenile went to school.

Theft – Plaza Trce. Contact made with the complainant, who reported a PS5, Apple Watch and Airpods stolen from her apartment while it was being renovated, report completed.

Damage To Property – Hitachi – In reference to a two-vehicle accident that occurred the previous date. Information report requested in case the insurance gives issues.

Area Check – Hwy 138 & MLK in reference to a sign hanging near the red light. DOT was notified.

Suspicious person – W. Spring St. in reference to a person sleeping in between the buildings. She was asked to get up and leave the property.

Other Law – South Broad Street – In reference to neighbor throwing nails in the complainant’s yard.

Suspicious Vehicle – West Spring Street – In reference to a vehicle traveling with a juvenile unsecure. The vehicle had returned home prior to Officer arrival and vehicle was unoccupied.

Child Custody – Gatewood Dr. – A male complainant called in reference to getting custody of children. He was advised to contact law enforcement in North Carolina where his children are located.

Suspicious Person – Walton Village – In reference to a male urinating on the side of the building, area checked with negative contact.

Follow Up – Walton 24- In reference to locating a possible theft suspect.

Suspicious Person – S Hammond Dr – Female subject was walking in the roadway, she was given a courtesy ride to Cook place.

Suspicious Person – HWY 78 Waffle House -In reference to a male that had been on location for several hours. Staff stated that the male could stay on location.

Suspicious Person – HWY 78 Waffle House – In reference to call #10. The same male was on location and staff wanted him to leave. He advised he would go to the gas station and call a taxi.

Theft Report – Custom Way – In reference to case. one male subject stated that another named subject took his black and green bicycle during the dispute. The named subject had yet to return the bicycle. Report taken.

Wanted Person – Davis st; – In reference to a female subject on location with active warrants. She was placed under arrest and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Demented Person – Carver Place – Female subject stated her daughter was kidnapped, however, the daughter is deceased.

Dispute – E Fambrough St – In reference to a verbal dispute between the complainant, her daughter, and her daughter’s boyfriend. Situation mediated.

Welfare Check – Cloverdale Dr.- Caller stated that someone was behind his residence attempting to break in. Upon further investigation a piece of loose siding and then wind caused the banging noise against the house.

Prowler – Chestnut Ln. – In reference to three people in the complainant’s backyard. Negative contact.

Suspicious Person – Hwy 78; Walton Truck Stop- Subject on location asking customers for money and rides. He was issued a criminal trespass warning and given a ride out of the area.

Theft – Pavillion Parkway (Life Style Nail). In reference to 700 feet of HVAC wiring taken off of the roof of the building sometime last night after 1900 hours. Report taken.