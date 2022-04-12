MPD Reports: Woman accidentally shot in the back with a pellet gun; Woman arrested on drug charges after being stopped for obstructed tag

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 31 to April 7, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Gunshot Wound – W Spring St. (Piedmont) -ER called in reference to a pellet gunshot wound. A male accidentally shot a female in the back.

Dispute – Ridge Road. In reference to two subjects outside arguing. Made contact with a female subject, who stated that she and a friend had a disagreement. The other party was not on location. All okay.

Dispute – Barret St – Complainant called in reference to a civil dispute of property with her former business partner. Situation mediated.

Dispute – West Spring Street (Little Caesars). In reference to an ex-employee upset and stating she did not receive her final paycheck. She was gone prior to officer arrival. All okay.

Dispute – E. Spring St. & Hwy 78 E. In reference to a female stating her boyfriend spit in her face and hit her. Contact was made with the female while the male fled on foot towards Southview Dr. Officers were able to make contact with the male subject that stated he wasn’t running from us; he was running from his girlfriend. After interviewing both subject there was no evidence that a physical altercation took place between the parties involved. Parties were separated.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 EB at Aycock Ave. Subject was stopped for having an obstructed tag. She was operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. During inventory of the vehicle from impound, a schedule II narcotic was located in her purse. She was arrested and charged with: Suspended License, Obstructed Tag, Possession of Schedule 2, and Drugs to be kept in original container. Warrants taken.

Theft Report – Blaine St in reference to a firearm that was taken from a vehicle. Not listed on GCIC because no serial number available, report taken

Suspicious Vehicle – West Spring St. Male subject was observed slumped over the wheel of his running car at Quality Foods. PC search was conducted. Warrants for trafficking heroin, possession of cocaine, cracked cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug related objects taken.

Prowler – Legends Dr in reference to two juvenile males and one juvenile female knocking on people doors and leaving in a black SUV.

Other Law – Armistead Cir, Subject returned the complainant’s vehicle. Consent was given by the comp to search her vehicle due to concerns of drugs being left by the subject – marijuana was in fact located along with alcoholic beverages. The subject was issued a citation for possession of marijuana less than one ounce and criminally trespassed from the complainant’s residence.

Loitering – at Harry’s in reference to a subject laying down sleeping in the bathroom. The subject was arrested for Obstruction and Loitering.

Theft Report – Tanglewood Dr.; In reference to the complainant stating someone stole her pocket book out of her house overnight.

Dispute – E. Spring St; In reference to the complainant stating her boyfriend was threatening to turn her phone off. The boyfriend was not on scene and the complainant was at Taylor’s waiting for the bus to come pick her up. Remedies were advised.

Theft Report – S Madison Ave (WCSO) -In reference to a female complainant stating that a male subject took her H&R Block tax card and used approximately $400. Report taken.