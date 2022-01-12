MPD Reports: Woman arrested after 53rd 911 hang-up by 14-month-old grandson; woman charged after hiding marijuana in 7-year-old daughter’s coat pocket

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 6, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – W. Spring St. – In reference to a female leaving the hospital with an IV in her arm. The hospital staff was advised that this was not illegal.

Mental patient – Dairy Queen – Turned over to EMS. She did not require police assistance.

Juvenile Runaway – S Broad St – Complainant advised her daughter left the residence at 2200 hours. Report taken and juvenile placed on NCIC.

Domestic – Carwood Dr. – Verbal dispute, situation mediated.

EMS Assist – Towler St. EMS requested that the police department stand by with their patients’ children until the grandparents arrived with an unknown arrival time. Children were turned over to the grandparents

Shoplifting – West Spring Street – Female subject was caught shoplifting $64 worth of merchandise. She was arrested, fingerprinted, and released on a copy of citation.

Welfare Check – West Spring St (Piedmont Walton) In reference to a male subject believing he is held against his will. The medical staff stated he is having a mental episode and is Covid positive along with being on oxygen. All okay.

Shoplifting -Walmart: A female subject was arrested for theft by shoplifting. She was transported to the MPD where she was processed and released on a copy of the citation from police custody without incident.

Civil Issue – W. Spring St.- A male subject advised that he sold his cousin’s vehicle for $100.00 without his permission. That vehicle received a ticket from a speed camera in Winder-Barrow. The subject wanted to know how he could remedy this situation. He was advised to have his cousin reach out to the Monroe Police Department to take further action. Report taken.

Shoplifting – W. Spring St. – In reference to a female subject shoplifting $44.28 in merchandise from the WalMart. During the investigation it was also discovered that she had placed approximately 1 gram of Marijuana in her 7-year-old daughter’s jacket pocket in an effort to conceal it from law enforcement. She was subsequently charged with misdemeanor shoplifting, Cruelty to Children in the 2nd, and Possession of Marijuana less than 1 oz.

Shoplifting – W. Spring St.- Female subject decided to shoplift approximately $48.77 worth of merchandise from WalMart. She was ultimately caught by loss prevention and was then taken into custody, fingerprinted and released on a copy of the citation.

911 Hang Up – B Perry St- Dispatch received 18 911 phone calls from this location. I spoke with the woman who advised a 14-month-old child was playing with the phone. She was advised that if we received another 911 hang up from this location that she would be arrested for misuse of 911.

911 Hang Up – Perry St- Dispatch advised that they had received their 23rd 911 hang up from this residence, from the same phone number. Upon units arrival the same subject stated that her 14-month-old grandson had called 911 again. She was arrested and charged with unlawful use of 911. Since April 1st, 2021 we have received over 53 911 hang up calls from this residence.