MPD Reports: Woman arrested for assaulting hospital staff members; dispute in drive-thru over places in line; adult daughter shirking her chores

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 7 – 14, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest – South Broad St at John’s Supermarket- Vehicle stopped for seatbelt. Male subject taken into custody on Probation Warrant out of Gwinnett County.

Damage to Property – Belle Meade RD; In reference to Grey Nissan backed into driveway light post. Report taken.

Assault Report – West Spring St- Subject reporting assault that occurred on 08/29/2023. Unknown male observed on camera throwing a calculator and striking the subject. Report taken.

Dispute – West Spring Street; Female subject was taken to the Piedmont Hospital. Upon arrival she struck multiple employees. She was taken into custody and charged with Simple Assault, Simple Battery and Battery. She was transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Alarm – Pinecrest Drive; In reference to house alarm. Cat sitter tripped the alarm, and was cleared by residence over the phone. Perimeter cleared, no signs of forced entry.

Theft Report/ Lost Item – W Spring St; Walmart- Complainant reporting she left her wallet in the seat of a shopping cart, and could not find the wallet when she returned. Report taken.

Animal Complaint – Bolton Street; In reference to the complainant calling about two dogs chasing her son and cornering him on top of a vehicle. Turned over to Animal Control.

Suspicious Vehicle – Booth Drive @ Dean Street; In reference to Bus driver saying that vehicles are parked on both sides of the road and she cannot get the bus through. Vehicles where move before I arrived on location.

Child Abuse Report – East Spring Street; Our Family Health- Two subject reporting the 4-year-old child of one was possibly sexually assaulted at her father’s house. Report taken, CID notified.

Fraud – West Spring St @ Peach State Credit Union – Subject called in reference to unknown subjects cashing two checks from his bank account. Report taken.

Domestic Dispute – 3rd Street; In reference to the complainant stating that her mother was attempting to lock her out of their residence. Mediated and separated. Civil Remedies advised, no crime.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 11 North @ City Limits; In reference to a gray Buick and black Kia in a road rage incident. Negative contact. Turned over to WCSO.

Dispute – 3rd Street; In reference to call 22. Mother calling in reference to adult daughter not doing her chores. Parties again advised to separate and of civil remedies.

Damage to Property – Ford Street- Complainant called to report someone hitting the back of her vehicle in the parking lot earlier on this date. Small dent was left in the vehicle. Report taken.

Dispute call – E Fambrough St. In reference to a male and a female having a dispute over a Temporary Protection Order. TPO served on scene by WCSO. No action taken.

Disturbance – JNB Food Mart – In reference to a male subject on location causing a disturbance, possibly a named subject who was Criminally Trespassed from location. Male was gone when officers arrived.

Dispute – Hwy 138; Chick Fil A: In reference to several subjects on location in the drive thru line disputing over their spot in line. Contact was made with who were separated at time of arrival. Both parties advised the other party started the verbal altercation and then came to the conclusion it was a misunderstanding between the lines. All parties separated and remedies advised.

Dispute – Perry St; Verbal dispute between two subjects over one not leaving the property and the other wanting to go to bed. Both parties separated and remedies were advised.

Domestic – East Marable Street – In reference to a couple in an altercation over child custody. Parties were separated and mediated.

Traffic Stop – E Church St/Highschool Ave- Traffic stop conducted on a Ford Escape because of the registered owner having active felony warrants. Driver arrested for driving on a suspended license and released on citations.

Suspicious Person – McDaniel St. in reference to a male subject walking alongside the road. He advised he was homeless and walking around looking for a place to sleep.

Suspicious person -City Hall. In reference to a subject napping near the water fountain. Subject was advised to leave at daylight.

Entering Auto – Ridge Rd; In reference to a subject’s purse being stolen from her vehicle. She said advised her credit cards were taken but froze the accounts. She advised nothing else was taken from the vehicle. Report taken.

Entering Auto – Ridge Road. In reference to a named subject observing his car ransacked where nothing of value was taken. Report taken.

Damage to Property – Ash St- Reference to complainant unable to start her car due to something stuck in the ignition. Complainant was advised to contact a mechanic.

Child Abuse – Southview Dr- Subject reporting her child was possibly abused at a daycare last date. Report taken. CID notified.

Suspicious Person – W Spring Street, McDonalds parking lot- Subject was found asleep in her vehicle, in the parking lot. Welfare check was conducted on her, all okay.

Suicide Threats – Academy Lock and Key -Subject called in reference to having suicidal ideations, contact made with subject who refused all help and left the area on foot. The subject suffers from mental health issues

Burglary Report – East Spring St – Director of F.I.S.H. called in reference to a male subject taking clothing items from the donation trailer. She requested extra patrol at night and if contact is made give a Criminal Trespass warning.

Dispute – N Broad Street- Complainant called about a customer arguing with staff. Named subject was located in the store. He had been CT’d from the store previously. He was arrested for criminal trespass and booked into WCSO without incident.

Found Property – E SPRING ST; GREY ORTHODONTICS; In reference to a black male seen on cameras, taking shelter next to the AC units, request increased area checks outside business hours. Only open tues, wed.

Warrant Service – Alcovy St – Male subject on location with active warrant. He was taken into custody and taken to WCSO jail without incident.

Damage to Property – Etten Dr; in reference to lawn mower backed into building, insurance needs report. Report made.

Domestic Dispute – Ridge Road; – Complainant got into an argument with her husband after serving him with divorce papers. Civil remedies advised.

Dispute – Chestnut Cupboard – In reference to a male disputing with the clerk. Male was gone when officers arrived.

Dispute – W Spring St; Haven Inn- Dispute between female and male. Unable to develop probable cause. Parties were separated. Report taken.

Juvenile problem – Felker St & E Washington St: In reference to complainant advising several juveniles were “Slap Boxing” in the street. The area was checked and negative contact was made.

Suspicious Person – Grey’s Ortho in reference to a male subject on location for the 3rd night drinking and using their power. The subject was arrested for Loitering and his outstanding warrant.

