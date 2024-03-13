MPD Reports: Woman arrested for biting a man during a dispute; couple charged after report of discharging firearms in the city

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb 29 – March 7, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Firearms – W Marable St/Nowell St- – The shell casings from a 9MM were located in the yard about 6 to 10 feet from the front porch. A male subject located on property inside a blue Chevrolet HHR. He was asked about the gun shots in the area, and he stated that he did not know. He was then asked about anyone else in the residence. He stated that his girlfriend was inside. The officer knocked on the door several times before she opened the door and he was met with a strong odor of marijuana coming from the residence. The detective came in and obtained a search warrant for the residence and the vehicle in the yard. The handgun was located on the person who had opened the door. She had two magazines and additional ammo on her person. The two subjects were arrested and transported to the Monroe PD for fingerprinting on the charges of reckless conduct X-13, possession of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, obstruction, and tampering with evidence, discharging firearms within the city limits, discharging firearms while intoxicated.

Suspicious Person – Davis St/Page St- Male subject walking with hoodie on and book bag shortly after reports of gunshots in the area. He is currently on probation for entering auto. A consent search of his person and book bag were conducted and nothing illegal was located.

Dispute – Atha Street – In reference to a male and female seen in a Dodge Charger parked in the road. Negative contact.

Suspicious Person – E Washington- In reference to two subjects in a dispute causing a disturbance. Both parties were separated, and one was given a courtesy ride to the truck stop.

Property Damage – E Washington St Taylor The subject from above realized that the female subject broke her front window when she was punching it during their dispute. A warrant for her arrest taken out for Criminal interference of Government Property.

Identity Theft – Blaine St – Female subject reported that her identity had been used to open an ATT account. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – W. Spring St & Breedlove Dr. Male arrested for warrant out of Muscogee County and another subject arrested for driving on suspended license following a traffic stop for seatbelt violation.

Theft Report – N. Broad St. – Male subject reported his Ruger LCP II 380 stolen. He last remembered having the firearm at Waffle House on 02/01/2023 at approximately midnight. Report taken.

Theft Report – Sorrells St In reference to a stolen Go-Cart. The complainant advised it was last seen on Sunday 03/03/2024. The serial number was not available, so the Go- Cart was not listed on GCIC. Report taken.

Traffic Stop – E Washington at Midland – Male subject was stopped for expired registration. (01/24/24) Probable cause search conducted due to odor of marijuana. He was arrested for expired registration and felony possession of marijuana.

Theft Report – Hill St – In reference to her stating that her husband’s debit card information had been stolen and that $450.00 had been withdrawn from his account. She was unable to provide any evidence to support her claim. Report taken, remedies advised.

Dispute – Mill Stone Bluff, Apt A – In reference to the complainant wanting to retrieve clothing from the residence. Officers stood by while the items were retrieved. The resident was advised of remedies. Report taken.

Dispute – Pine Park Street A – In reference to the female subject biting the male subject during a dispute. She was arrested and charged with Battery FV. She was transported to the Walton County Jail and turned over to jail staff. Warrant taken.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

