MPD Reports: Woman arrested for family violence battery, cruelty to children; pedestrian struck by vehicle; bullying complaint at YMS

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Oct. 19 – 26, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop – N Broad St at W Spring St. In reference to a BOLO by Social Circle PD. Female subject was arrested for Battery FVA and Cruelty to children and was turned over to SCPD, vehicle towed by Taylors. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Pilot Park – Two subjects in the vehicle parked at the park, The two subjects were ID, they were waiting for the National Guard to open.

Other Law – Old Mill Point: In reference to private appraiser requesting officer presence due to feeling unsafe. Situation resolved.

Domestic Dispute – Lacy Street, – Female subject called to report her child’s father for taking items out of her home. Report taken.

Traffic stop/Arrest – East Spring Street at Napa Auto Parts – Female subject stopped for multiple traffic violations. She was found to have a valid warrant for her arrest out of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. She was arrested and turned over to the staff on scene at the Walton County Jail without incident. The vehicle was impounded due to no valid insurance coverage.

Dispute – Revive Hair Salon -Verbal dispute over parking in the loading zone. Situation mediated, remedies advised.

Vehicle Collision w/ Pedestrian – West Spring St; Walmart- Female subject reporting being struck by a white Nissan Versa. Complaint of leg injury. Report taken, and civil process advised to both parties.

Other Law – East Church Street @ Pine Park Street- Officer was flagged down by complainant. The complainant stated that he saw a vehicle firing shots into the air last Sunday night in front of Pine Park St. Area checked and one fired shell casing was found and logged into evidence.

Damage to Property – Unisia Drive @ Duro Bag; In reference to the complainant’s vehicle window being busted out while he was at work. Report Taken.

Domestic Dispute – W Spring Street- Female subject called to report that her Ex-Husband saw her in the drive through at Wendys and demanded that she talk to him. He left the scene after she would not roll her window down. Report taken, remedies advised.

Other Law – Ridge Rd- Female subect requesting to make a report about a family member being bullied at Youth Middle School. Advised to make a report with Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Domestic Dispute – Cook Place- In reference to a female subject getting into a dispute with her child’s father. No signs of physical harm to any parties involved. Parties separated. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – N. Broad/ 2 Nd street; In reference to a Jeep Grand Cherokee running off the road. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived.

Mental Patient – Baker St. – In reference to elderly lady with dementia refusing to get into the car and can’t be left alone. EMS assist/ turned over to Ems

Warrant Service – Green Street – In reference to attempting to locate a male subject for a failure to appear warrant. Negative contact, resident advised he left about 3 weeks ago in a white Subaru unknown where to.

Harassment – Green Street – In reference to receiving unwanted phone calls from another female. Civil remedies advised,

Suspicious Vehicle – Belle Meade Rd- Reference to a minivan that pulled into the driveway of a house that was for sale, late at night. Van was gone when officers arrived. Nothing suspicious observed.

Traffic Offense – S. Madison Ave. / Davis St. – Vehicle was stopped for failure to stop at a stop sign and was found not to have insurance. Vehicle was towed.

Business Alarm – E Washington; Blue Hound Printing – In reference to an Alarm Area Secure, no signs of forced entry.

Suspicious Person – S Broad St; Walton Mill Apts- Reference to two juveniles on location. Two juveniles lived on 3rd St and were advised on curfew and sent home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

