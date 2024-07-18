MPD Reports: Woman arrested for keying ex-boyfriend’s vehicle; woman arrested for DUI after falling asleep in drive-thru

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 4 – 11, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Disabled Vehicle – W Spring St. / Bankers Blvd – In reference to a silver Toyota 4Runner that had a tire blow and had stopped in a turn lane. Vehicle removed by Taylor’s.

Traffic Stop – Davis Street at Harris Street Traffic stop on a named subject for running a stop sign. He was placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant.

Damage to Property – Booth Drive. Named subject was observed keying her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle. She was placed under arrest for criminal damage to property in the second.

Theft Report – Blaine St. – In reference to a female subject stating that $1,000 had been stolen from her luggage sometime between 2330 hours on 07/04 and 1000 hours on 07/05. It was determined that the alleged theft had occurred in Bay City, Michigan. Remedies advised.

Repossession – Harris St – repo employee expressed he was there to repossess a shed on the property that was being lived in. He explained he believed people were living inside the shed. Repo driver was informed of the incident being civil and tenants had to be served with an eviction notice.

Dispute – Blaine St – In reference to a dispute between the complainant and her roommate. Report taken.

Theft Report – GW Carver – In reference to the complainants’ phone and other items being taken out of her purse at Hardee’s. Unable to review security camera footage at Hardee’s due to the manager not being on location. Sent to CID.

EMS Assist – Marable Ln – In reference to a male subject on location not breathing. CPR was performed by patrol units. Turned over to EMS.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 78 / City Limits- In reference to a vehicle that was unable to maintain lane. Contact was made with the vehicle on Unisia Dr and vehicle was stopped for Failure To Maintain Lane. Driver stated they dumped their Captain D’s in their lap. All ok.

Suspicious Vehicle – Wendy’s- In reference to a vehicle in the drive-thru line with a female asleep at the wheel. Contact was made with the vehicle on W Spring St. Vehicle was stopped for FTML and the driver was arrested for DUI drugs. Vehicle was turned over to Taylor’s.

Civil Issue – N Midland. Female subject rented an apartment from a subject who is not the owner of the property but rather a renter of the property herself. The actual property owner was made aware of this by a neighbor and has asked all occupants to leave the residence.

Wanted Person – Alcovy Street in reference to a male subject who was placed under arrest for violation of probation.

Damage to Property – E Spring Street, Owner observed damage to her vehicle. Security footage was watched, no vehicle was observed striking her vehicle in the parking lot. Unknown location where the damage occurred. Report taken.

Mental Issue – Breedlove Drive in reference to Ridge View turned subject away after seeking help. Subject was taken to Advantage Behavioral Health in Athens.

Fraud Report – Blaine St – In reference to complainant needing to file a report for tax purposes. Report taken.

Missing Person – W Spring Street, Piedmont Walton. in reference to subject went missing after she left the hospital for a mental health issue.

Civil Issue – Lacy St in reference to subject being kicked out of a residence on 7/5/24 from another residence located on Lacy St. He advised an old roommate took his money while he was staying there. Incident was civil.

Traffic Stop – McDaniel St at St. Ives Walk. Named male subject was stopped for speeding. He was arrested for driving on a suspended license. Also issued citations for speeding and no seat belt.

Child Custody Issue – N Madison Ave – In reference to a Child Custody issue with the complainant and her ex-husband over their daughter. Situation mediated; report taken.

Speeding Vehicle – GW Carver Dr. / Carver Place – In reference to a vehicle failing to maintain lane and driving at a high rate of speed. Officer lost contact with the vehicle on Nowell St. The vehicle and driver were located on W Marable St. The subject was arrested for no license and FTML, fingerprinted, and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Civil Issue – Stone Creek Ct The complainant wanted to let the Police know a lawn company cut a neighbor’s lawn and told them they were their new lawn company. The company did not ask for any money and is not under contract with them.

Dispute – Lacey St in reference to complainant advising he wanted his brother Criminally Trespassed from the property. Subject was served with a trespass form and advised to stay off the property.

Dispute – W Washington & Wayne st – Uber driver reported a male passenger threw food in her car and exited the vehicle on foot. Male later located on a traffic stop.

