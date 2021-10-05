MPD Reports: Woman arrested for pouring food over man; woman pepper sprays herself during fight; and other disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept 23 – 30, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Stop – E. Spring St. @ N. Madison Ave. – Vehicle stopped due to expired and cancelled registration. Consent to search the driver’s person was asked and granted. The search yielded a brown in color pill bottle which contained (4) Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills and (1) Alprazolam pill. The driver was subsequently arrested for Possession of a Schedule II and Schedule IV controlled substance.

Domestic Dispute – Landers St. – Domestic dispute between a male and a female. The female poured a pot of food over the male’s head. She was subsequently arrested for Family Violence Simple Battery.

Driving under the influence – Franks Stop and shop – A subject was arrested for DUI alcohol less safe after he was located in the gas station parking lot highly intoxicated behind the wheel of his running vehicle shortly after he arrived at the gas station.

Traffic Stop) – S Broad at Hardee’s. Vehicle stopped. A named juvenle subject was an occupant of the vehicle who was related to an incident last date involving debris in the roadway. A juvenile complaint form was filled out on the juvenile for obstruction and he was released to his mother.

Warrant Service – S Broad St;: A subject was arrested for outstanding probation warrants. Original charge was Methamphetamine sales. Walton County Sherff’s Office assisted so they took custody on scene.

Other Law – S Broad St; Lot 120. In reference to the complainant advising he was stuck with a needle while taking the trash out. Remedies were advised to the complainant. Complaint declined EMS.

Traffic Light Malfunction – E. Spring & N. Broad St. – In reference to the traffic light not working properly. Traffic was checked and was working as it should.

Dispute – Sorrells St. – In reference to the complainant reporting that someone was parked in her spot. The other party was gone when officer’s arrived. Complainant was advised it was a civil issue.

Traffic Offense -N Madison @ Bold Springs Ave: Subject was arrested for driving on a suspended license following a traffic stop for window tint and a non-working rear brake light. Subject was fingerprinted, photographed and released on a copy of the citation.

Mental Person – E 5th St in reference to a woman taking the complaint’s clothes off of the clothesline and was threatening him. The complainant did not want to press charges.

Shoplifting – E. Spring Street, Dollar General – In reference to a subject taking multiple pieces of merchandise from the store. Report taken.

Fight – Wheelhouse Ln – A woman was arrested after attempting to fight another woman on her property. She then attempted to pepper spray the other woman but ended up spraying herself. She was arrested on disorderly contact and transported to the Walton Co jail.