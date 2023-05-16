MPD Reports: Woman arrested for stabbing another after following up on threats

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 4 – 11, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Extra Patrol Request – Pine Park St. Checked the parking lot to ensure no subjects were sitting on top of other citizen’s vehicles.

Dispute – Green St.- Dispute that occurred between a named subject and her mother. The mother was gone when officers arrived, remedies advised.

Loud Music – W Marable & Nowell St. – Music turned down upon officer arrival.

Suspicious/Aggressive Driver – Carver Pl, while checking the area for a suspect vehicle reference call 7, a vehicle pulled into Carver Place in a quick aggressive manner behind LEO. The driver proceeded to follow the LEO in a close manner and then proceeded to make a u-turn in a fast unsafe manner. Due to all the above LEO made contact with the driver who was extremely argumentative and caused a scene by speaking in a boisterous manner. Along with the aggressive driving the female driver did not have a driver’s license on her person. GCIC was checked, GCIC showed a valid license. Subject was released with verbal warnings for all the above.

Dispute – Heritage Dr. – In reference to a verbal dispute between two males. Both parties separately advised the argument was verbal, nothing physical. Incident documented.

Dispute – Perry Street. Made contact with the female victim at the Shortstop referenced an altercation with a male. The female is 10 weeks pregnant and was struck in the face and grabbed by her neck by the male. Pictures were taken of the injury. Statement form obtained from the female. Officers attempted to make contact with the male at Perry St at a later time. No independent witness was present at the time. Detailed report taken. Female victim was advised on the Temporary Protection Order process.

Follow Up – GW Carver Dr. Mother from a previous call of a dispute between a mother and daughter called in reference to call above to make a report from her side of the incident. Remedies advised.

Unknown Law – 6th Street, third party caller in reference to a possible disturbance in the area of 6th street. Officers checked the area, negative contact with any subjects causing a disturbance.

Domestic Dispute – E Washington Street, third party call due to a “fight” in the parking lot. Upon arrival Officers observed the aftermath of the dispute. It was discovered the male subject shattered the Victim’s IPhone 14 when she attempted to call 911. He then proceeded to take food items out of the residence and throw it on the victim’s vehicle. He also took the car keys to the victim’s vehicle. Officers attempted to locate the male subject at his mother’s residence at S Madison Ave. He had left prior to LEO’s arrival. Warrants to be taken for criminal damage to property

Civil Issue – Knight Street in reference to the complainant wanting to get her stuff out of her vehicle while it was getting repossessed. Report taken for a private property accident report that happened on the same property.

Damage to Property – Meadowalk Dr- In reference to the complainant’s Tahoe being struck in a parking lot last date. Report taken.

Fraud Report – S Broad St – In reference to a female subject having fraudulent transactions on her cash app. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – Golden Pantry- Contact was made with a named male subject at Golden Pantry. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to Walton County jail.

Suspicious Person – Highland Ave in reference to a named subject attempting to sell a patio set that belongs to the business. He was placed under arrest for Theft of deception.

Dispute – Plaza Dr; – Subject called to report a female subject threatened to hurt and kill her. She was gone upon officer arrival. The reporting subject provided screenshots of threatening messages from the other female. Remedies were advised, and she was explained the TPO process.

Traffic Stop/Agency Assist – HWY 78 & Aycock Ave – The vehicle was stopped by off-duty Lawrenceville police officer; driver was found to be DUI and arrested.

Loud Music – Baron Properties – Music turned down upon the officer’s arrival.

Suspicious Vehicle – HWY 78 & Cherry Hill – In reference to a vehicle failing to maintain lane. The vehicle stopped, Driver was written a citation for Hands-Free Law.

Stabbing – Lacy St; – Officers responded to Lacy Street because a female, later identified as the woman who reported threats earlier, was stabbed in the neck by the female subject. Officers located her on Lacy Street lying in the grass. Officers rendered aid until the MED unit arrived on location. The incident occurred on Baron Drive. As Officers managed the crime scene, Detective Lewis arrived on location. Information was obtained that the suspect was walking on Davis Street. Detective Lewis located the subject sitting on the front porch of a residence on Davis Street. Almond was taken into custody without incident. She also had two outstanding warrants for her arrest. One with the Walton County SO and Monroe PD. Warrants were confirmed. She was also charged with aggravated assault.