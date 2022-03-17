MPD Reports: Woman arrested on a warrant after calling police to report son as a runaway; traffic stop results in forgery arrest

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period March 3 – 10, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Pavilion Parkway; Publix. Subject on location taking wine bottles and loitering, while sleeping in a nearby dumpster. He was criminally trespassed and given a ride to Eastside Hospital.

Suicide Attempt – Davis St; Apt A: Subject took an unknown amount of prescription pills. Subject was alert and responsive on scene. Turned over to EMS.

Mental Patient – Sycamore Ct; mental patient, having a breakdown. She was transported to the hospital and placed under a 10-13.

Juvenile Complaint – W. Spring Street; McDonalds. Woman reported her 15-year-old son, runaway. She had a valid warrant out of Newton County and was taken to Walton County Jail. The juvenile was located.

Motorist Assist – Ammons Bridge Rd. A silver vehicle was stuck in a ditch with no damage. The driver denied a report and advised she was calling a tow truck.

Traffic Stop – W. Spring St.- Subject was stopped due to him having an active warrant for a family violence offense out of Dekalb County. Once the warrant was confirmed he was taken into custody and transported to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Mental Patient – W Spring St: Piedmont Walton In reference to a patient with a signed 10-13 walking out of the ER. Subject located and returned to the ER.

Unknown Law – Tanglewood Drive. In reference to a dispute over bill money. The situation was mediated, and parties separated.

Dispute – S Broad St (African hair braiding): in reference to a patron not having cash to pay for the service and the complainant wanted the patron to leave the phone behind while the patron went to get cash. The service was paid. Situation was mediated.

Other Law – Mountain View Dr. Contact made with a male subject by phone and he advised an unknown female had taken his dog after it had gotten hit. He advised that they were going to get the dog seen by a vet and he has not had contact with them in approximately 2 days. Remedies were advised.

Other Law – Wheelhouse Lane. In reference to a subject stating that he believed he located his stolen four-wheeler from 2020. The complainant found a four-wheeler on Facebook market from a seller Wheelhouse Lane. Contact made with a man at the residence, and the suspected four- wheeler. The four-wheeler did not have a serial number to verify, and differed from the pictures provided by the complainant.

Theft – 4th Street. In reference to a bright blue huffy mountain bike taken from the front porch on 03/03/2022.

Traffic Stop – Highway 78 and Highway 11. In reference to a traffic stop conducted resulting in Forgery 1st degree x4, and poss. of marijuana less than 1 oz.

Violation of a Temporary Protection Order – Michael Cir: In reference to a woman having a question in regard to a male subject trying to make contact with her. Civil Remedies were given.

Suspicious Person – Pavilion Pkwy. contact was made with the female who was sent on her way. It was later determined that she provided Officers a false name.