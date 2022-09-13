MPD Reports: Woman asleep in the middle of the roadway; two men assaulted in Athens; slew of domestic disputes and shoplifting charges

The City of Monroe Police Department is reporting the following incidents for the period Sept. 1 – 8, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Pavilion Pkwy; Publix- In reference to a named subject on location after staff asked him to leave. Staff alleged that the subject stole money from juvenile female. It was discovered he returned the money before leaving the location. All okay. Publix staff advised they wished for him to be criminally trespassed if he returns to Publix.

Threats – Felker Park. A named subject advised a white male was threatening him over a private party sale of speakers. Remedies advised,

Theft – Davis St. Complainant advised someone had taken his granddaughters bicycle last date. He advised he observed a young black male riding the bike down Davis St. The juvenile rode off. The bike is a pinkish/ orange Huffy with a personalized tag that says Zoey.

Theft – Roses- In reference to a female complainant reporting items she bought from Dollar Tree were taken by an unidentified male. The items were located after the report was taken. All okay.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hwy 11; Newton County -Suspicious vehicle driving erratically, vehicle was stopped by Walton County Sheriff’s Office before entering the City.

Dispute – Fambrough St, Male and female arguing over living arrangements. Situation was mediated.

Threats – Ridge Rd; In reference to a woman advising her ex-boyfriend snatched her phone from her hands earlier on this date and is refusing to give it back. Attempted contact was made with negative contact. She was advised of the pre-warrant application service and advised of remedies. Report taken.

Dispute – In reference to a dispute over missing wallet and firearm. Subject on location extremely intoxicated. Wallet and firearm located. All ok

Dispute – Davis St. Dispute between couple. Insufficient PC for an arrest. Report taken. Parties separated.

Assault – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton: In reference to two identified subjects advising they were assaulted at or near a bar in Athens. Both individuals had visible injuries and Athens-Clark County Police Department was contacted where the investigation was turned over.

Burglary in Progress – Davis St. in reference to a female subject stating someone was breaking in through her screen window. A male subject was found on location and arrested for outstanding warrants.

Suspicious Person – Perry St/Green St in reference to a female subject laying in the roadway asleep. Her son was contacted and was able to take her home. All ok

Dispute – West 5th St – Verbal dispute between a male and female subject. Situation mediated.

Shoplifting – W Spring St; Walmart- A female subject arrested and released on a copy of the citation for shoplifting from Walmart. She was also criminally trespassed.

Shoplifting – W Spring St; Walmart- Female subject cited and released for Shoplifting.

Dispute-non-violent – Gliding Ln: In reference to a female subject advising a verbal altercation occurred amongst family members. No physical altercation reported, and family members were gone prior to Officer’s arrival.

Damage to property – E Church St: Complainant advised of a white Toyota Tundra striking a sign in the middle median of the road. The sign was not obstructing the roadway and public works was notified. Negative contact was made with the vehicle.

EMS Assist – Piedmont Walton. In reference to a named subject in the ER being disruptive. Staff signed a 1013 order and were advised to call if there were any further issues.

Dispute – Davis St: Verbal dispute between a male and a female. The female was accusing the male of having relations with another female and possibly having another child. Both parties separated and remedies were advised.

Loud Music – Springer Ln. Complainant stated a loud party was going on next door. Spoke with residents. No party. All OK.