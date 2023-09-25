MPD Reports: Woman baths in business restroom; report of sexual assault on juvenile by babysitter; slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 14 – 21, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – S Broad St: In reference to a female taking a bath in the restroom.

Fraud – North Midland Ave – In reference to a named subject turning in fraudulent check stubs in an attempt to get a loan. Report taken.

Theft Report – Blaine St – In reference to a stolen lawn mower. Lawn mower was located at an address on 6th Street and returned to the owner, who did not want to press charges.

Suspicious vehicle – W Spring Street at Breedlove Dr in reference to a Dodge Ram following too closely. No violation was seen.

Wanted Person – Alcovy St – Mail subject arrested for outstanding warrants. Turned over to Walton County Jail without incident.

Mental Patient – Pavilion Pkwy: Buttered Udder: In reference to a named subject on location with active warrants out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested and transported to WCSO.

Fraud) 220 East Spring Street – At the time of the call the complainant did not have much information. She advised she would call the bank tomorrow to gather more information.

Loud Music – Tall Oaks Ln. – In reference to loud music, there was no music playing when I arrived on scene. I spoke with the complainant and remedies were advised.

Dispute – Gatewood Way – Matter was deemed to be a civil issue. Eviction process explained to both parties.

Sexual Assault – Piedmont Walton – In reference to a juvenile being sexually assaulted under a babysitter’s care. Report was taken and turned over to CID for further investigation.

Dispute – Marable Ln – In reference to a male subject wanting a female subject to leave his property. The female subject left voluntarily upon officer arrival.

Dispute – W Spring St & Wayne St – Male and female observed fighting. Officer made contact to ensure no physical altercation took place, situation mediated.

Traffic Stop / Arrest – Bryant Rd. – Vehicle stopped for a headlight violation. Driver was arrested for Driving on Suspended License and No Insurance and released on copy of citations. Vehicle towed by Taylor’s.

Suspicious Person – Mears/Norris St. – In reference to a suspicious person riding a bike in the dark on the roadway without any lighting. Identified the subject, checked for warrants and released.

Suspicious Person -Tyler St & Booth Dr – Another named subject observed riding a bicycle in the middle of the roadway with no lights displayed on the bike.

Dispute Non Violent – 1400 Hwy 78 @ Waffle House- Male subject on location causing a disturbance with staff. He was gone when officers arrived. Report taken.

Other Law – White Oak Dr- Complainant wanting to make a report in regards to their neighbor being upset that he parked his truck in front of her house. Remedies advised, report taken.

Theft Report – West Spring Street @ McDonalds; In Reference to a deposit that was stolen. Warrant was taken on the names subject who was not in custody.

Warrant Service/ Traffic Stop – East Church St @ Chestnut Cupboard- Gray Kia Soul stopped due to registered owner having an active arrest warrant. He taken into custody, and transported to WCSO jail without incident.

Welfare Check – North Midland Ave Apt 240- Request for welfare check on a named male subject who has a history of mental illness. The subject advised he was having a mental health episode. He was transported

EMS Assist – West Spring Street @ Huddle House; In reference to a female unconscious. She was having some medical issues and regained consciousness before arrival. Turned over to EMS.

Suspicious Person – North Madison Ave/Bold Springs -In reference to a disturbance on a school bus from Monroe Area High School. Two female subjects were placed under arrest for affray and released on copy of a citation.

Dispute – GW Carver Dr In reference to a female subject attempting to get her belongings. No dispute occurred. She was collecting her belongings without incident.

Church Alarm – South Hammond Dr -Audible panic alarm, all okay on location. Church band on location

Domestic – West Marable Street – In reference to a verbal dispute between a named male and his girlfriend. She was gone prior to arrival, all okay.

Domestic – Lakeview Drive – Verbal dispute between a named male and female. Nothing criminal occurred. Remedies were advised and parties were separated.

Suspicious Person – Lumpkin St. In reference to a male walking through the back of a closed business. Subject was identified he stated he was going to Amici’s. He was sent on his way.

Traffic Stop – HWY 78 / Unisia Drive – A traffic stop was conducted on a blue in color Honda Accord for a headlight violation. The driver was identified and he was driving on a suspended license. He was taken into custody and released on citation for Driving on a suspended license.

Narcotics – S Madison Ave- Reference to complainant advised a named male and another male, arrived on scene and tried to sell methamphetamine to his mother. Parties left the scene in a white SUV.

Dispute – South Madison Ave in reference to a verbal altercation due to allegations of cheating.

Loud Music – East Marable – No music heard upon arriving, Homeowner advised of noise ordinance.

Dispute – S Madison Ave- Reference call 11. Male returned to location and got into an argument with mother. Parties were separated.

Burglary In Progress – Fleeting Way – In reference to a basement motion sensor, the basement cleared all okay.

