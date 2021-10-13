MPD Reports: Woman called police on her husband for talking too much; Repo driver repossesses wrong vehicle

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following the incidents for the period Sept. 30 – Oct. 7, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Traffic Offense) 152 MLK Jr Blvd. In reference to a named subject being stopped for traffic offense. A search of his vehicle found him to be in possession of marijuana, schedule I narcotics and possession of a loaded Glock .40 caliber handgun. He was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule I narcotic and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Suspicious Vehicle – East Washington St, subjects from a previous call left Hammock Park and then proceeded to park at the bank across the street. Subjects were identified and advised of the ongoing issue with juveniles and adults in the park after hours. Subjects were advised that citations will be issued if seen at any business or park after hours.

Stolen Vehicle – Tall Oaks W in reference to a vehicle taken from this location, Repo driver reposed the wrong vehicle and returned vehicle to residence where it was taken from.

Dispute – Gliding Ln. In reference to complainant upset about her husband not treating her like a husband should. Advised they are still going through divorce process. Situation mediated.

Dispute – West Creek Circle. In reference to two parties disputing. One was charged with disorderly conduct.

Dispute) 427 A Plaza Dr (Ashton Pointe Apart): In reference to a repo company reporting a vehicle. Subject declined a report at this time. The Vehicle in question has front end damage.

Dispute – Towler Street In reference to a female unable to find her car key, and stating that her boyfriend had the keys with him. He denied having the keys, and it was found that she did not observe him take the keys. The keys are missing. Parties separated.

Warrant Service – Norris Street. Male subject was arrested for (FV) Battery warrant. Report made.

Assault – Davis St. Altercation took place in the roadway on Harris St. The female victim was struck in the head and bitten by a named male subject. Parties left the location on Harris St and went separate ways. The female victim, then turned suspect, was armed with a knife and went to Davis St and stabbed multiple holes in the door to the apartment and spit on the original male subject’s mother. She was arrested for numerous charges and transported to RYDC in Gainesville. Warrants to be taken for the male subject. Pictures of injuries, expectorate, knife, and damage were taken on scene

Vehicle Pursuit – E Spring St and Hwy 78. Motorist was observed traveling at a high rate of speed on E Spring. Once on Hwy 78 the driver accelerated even more and evaded officers. Contact with the suspect was lost in the area of Church St and Broad.

Dispute – Bridgeport Lane. Reference to the complainant’s husband talking too much. No dispute occurred, unclear what the complainant wanted Police to do about her husband talking too much. Talking is not a crime.