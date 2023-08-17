MPD Reports: Woman chases another around her car with a knife and slew of other domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 3 – 10, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into three parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Fraud – Blaine St (MPD) -Complainant said ex-girlfriend stole credit card info. Complainant lives outside MPD jurisdiction, TOT Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Suspicious Vehicle – Unisia Drive, Walmart DC- Abandoned vehicle sitting in the Walmart DC parking lot for the past few days. Walmart manager informed that she could have the vehicle towed if she wanted.

Dispute – W Spring St- Complainant called due to a named subject harassing her. He was criminally trespassed from The Shoe Department for 2 years.

Hit and Run – McDaniel St/Pinecrest Dr – Female subject called in reference to filing a report after her vehicle was struck and exchanged information with the other driver.

Theft – W. Spring St., Piedmont Physicians – Complainant says cash drawer was broken into by night cleaning crew. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle -Hwy 78/Rowe Rd- Reference to a vehicle driving reckless. Vehicle parked near McDonalds. No violations observed.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest – Hwy 78 WB at Cedar Ridge- Vehicle stopped for brake light. Subject arrested for Simple Assault Warrant out of Rockdale County. He was taken to WCSO jail without incident.

Suicide Threat – E Spring St- third party called and said that a named subject said he wanted to harm himself. Put eyes on subject, who said he’s in extreme pain and wants his meds so he stops hurting. No desire to kill himself.

Assist Motorist – Hwy 78/Cherry HIll Rd – Reference to a Brown GMC VAN broken down in the left lane of Hwy 78. Called a tow truck and removed from the roadway.

Traffic Stop Arrest – Glen Iris Dr at Stowers St- Driver was pulled over for an equipment violation. He was then arrested for driving on a suspended license. Taken to the MPD and released on citation.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St/Pinecrest Dr- Complainant advised a vehicle ran her off the road and continued west on Spring St.

Illegal Parking – Court St- Red Toyota 4Runner parked on Court Street blocking event space. Vehicle was removed and impounded by Taylor’s.

Hit and Run – W Spring St- Accident occurred in City of Loganville’s jurisdiction.

Civil Issue – Magnolia Terr. In reference to a female subject seeking legal advice about her baby’s father harassing her over texts. Civil remedies advised.

Traffic light – Hwy 138 & Charlotte Rowell Blvd: In reference to the complainant advising light was not functioning properly on Hwy 78 off ramp. Light was observed to be functioning properly.

EMS Assist – Hwy 78 – Turned over to EMS.

EMS Assist – South Broad Street- In reference to gaining entry, call cleared prior to arrival.

Loud Music – Atha St across from Chevron. Extra patrols conducted.

Damage to Property – W Washington St; Young Levitt. In reference to a two vehicle accident involving a parked vehicle. Report taken.

Dispute with Knife – Pine Pk parking lot. In reference to a female subject chasing another subject around her car with a knife after a verbal dispute. After she was placed under arrest, the other subject no longer wanted to press charges due to issues that would come about later. Witness statement forms filled, Non prosecution waiver form filled and report taken.

Suspicious Vehicles – Publix Pavilion – In reference to a group of truck laying drag. Group was advised of laws and dispersed.

Warrant attempt – Chestnut Lane. In reference to a female subject having a warrant out for her arrest. Residence was searched, negative contact.

Firearms – Southside Park – In reference to three shots heard. Area check done, negative contact.

Domestic – West 5th Street – In reference to a physical domestic between two male subjects. One was gone when officers arrived. Warrants taken for FV Battery.

Suspicious Person – 4th St at Barrett St. In reference to spotting the subject from the case. He was arrested for Battery FVA and Drug related objects.

Suspicious person – N Broad St; Tacos & Beer: In reference to an anonymous complainant advising of a black male wearing a green shirt and shorts acting belligerent and making threats towards Firefighters and Officer’s. Contact was made with the male subject who was highly intoxicated but denied making any threats towards first responder’s. He was sent on his way without incident.

Threats – Southside Park – In reference to a female subject being harassed over the phone by her ex- boyfriend. Report taken. She was advised of actions to take at the courthouse regarding Temporary Protection Order.

Trespassing call – Hwy 78; Waffle House. Employee canceled before arrival.

Suspicious person – Davis St: In reference to the complainant advising of a white male and female on bicycles advising of a possible domestic dispute. Contact was made with the subject who denied being on Davis St. and arguing. Both subjects were sent on their way.

Unknown Law – W Creek Cir. in reference to the complainant calling and stating that police were too late and no longer wanted to provide information. No action taken.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 @ Unisia Dr – Traffic violation of reckless driving. Male subject was traveling at 89 MPH in a 55 MPH zone operating a vehicle in disregard for the safety of others on the highway. Subject arrested, vehicle towed by Taylor’s wrecker.

Scam – East Highlands St. – Female states she paid a deposit for braids, but the employee at the salon says the lady she paid doesn’t work there. Report taken

Dispute – Non-Violent – North Broad St./ Deer Acres Inn – Dispute in office over deposit, complainant was gone upon arrival.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Highway 78 at Highway 138; Subject stopped for multiple traffic offenses. A search of his vehicle found him to be in possession of 1 ounce of THC wax along with digital scales. He was arrested for possession of schedule I controlled substance with the intent to distribute. He was turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Traffic Stop/Juv Complaint – E Marable Street, Hot Spot- Traffic stop conducted. Juvenile was charged with possession of marijuana over once ounce. DJJ contacted, Juvenile complaint form completed. Juvenile was released to his aunt.