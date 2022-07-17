MPD Reports: Woman checks into hospital with illegal drugs, suspicious vehicles reveal drug activity, illegal dumping, fraud and suicide

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 7 – 14, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Road Hazard – East Marable Street in reference to a tree in the roadway. The tree was removed.

Fraud – S. broad; Everlasting Bridal. Report of a customer disputing charges totaling over $2,500.00. Report taken.

Shoplifting – West Spring Street – Female taken into custody for stealing $200 worth of clothing.

Entering Auto – Ash St; B. Items stolen from unlocked car last date, report taken.

Suspicious Person – Michael Cir. – Complainant advised a male has been to her house twice and rang the doorbell. Complainant believes he is watching her house, and she wanted it documented.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 @ Cedar Ridge Rd.- Female subject was stopped for failure to maintain lane and an equipment violation. She was driving while her license was suspended and had an active probation violation warrant out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. K-9 Enzo gave a positive alert on the vehicle and a residual amount of illegal narcotics was located. She was taken into custody and turned over to WCSO.

Suspicious Vehicle – Balmar Outdoors – Two subjects, one adult male and one female juvenile, sitting in a vehicle on location. Probable cause search conducted due to odor of marijuana. A small amount of marijuana was located. Subjects elected to destroy marijuana in lieu of criminal charges. The juvenile was taken home by officers and turned over to her mother.

Suspicious Persons – Pinecrest Dr at W Spring St: In reference to four juveniles out walking. Guardians/parents for all contacted and juveniles picked up from the scene.

Suspicious Person – Golden Pantry- The vehicle entered Golden Pantry, which was closed. A GCIC/NCIC inquiry of the vehicle and registered owner was checked. The subject had an active Failure to Appear warrant out of Loganville Police Department. The subject was taken into custody and was turned over to WCSO.

Other Law – Masters Dr: In reference to female on location having a panic attack. After being cleared by EMS she was issued a criminal trespass warning from the address.

Narcotics – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton Hospital- In reference to female patient having drugs on her person when brought to the hospital. Suspected drugs were recovered and submitted to evidence to be destroyed.

Fraud – South Broad Street (Wells Fargo). In reference to the complainant having checks stolen and written in her name. The incident occurred in WCSO jurisdiction. Turned over to WCSO.

Extra Patrol – South Madison Ave -Anonymous complainant stated a silver Cadillac has loud music and drives around the street during the day.

Suicide -Man called in reference to finding his son deceased by a self-inflicted gunshot. Turned over to CID and Coroner’s Office.

Illegal Dumping – West Spring Street. In reference to (RXN3736) dumping trash beside an employee only can. Contact was attempted with vehicle owner.

Suspicious Person – East Spring St – Complainant stated a male was on location asking customers for money. Subject was told to leave.

Stolen Vehicle – East Spring Street (Taylor’s Wrecker). In reference to an owner of a vehicle towed, stating she was not going to pay for the tow because her brother stole the vehicle from her residence in Atlanta. After speaking with the owner on the phone, it was not stolen, and she just did not want to pay the tow bill. Situation resolved civilly.

911 Hang up – Gatewood Way – Woman stated her granddaughter was being assaulted by her child’s father. Both parties were gone when. I informed the grandmother to contact us back when she was able to locate the subject, as she has no phone for 911 to contact by.

Dispute – Gatewood Way in reference to a dispute that occurred. Both parties were gone when officers arrived and refused to talk to the police.