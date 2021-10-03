MPD Reports: Woman damages ex-husband’s vehicles with a metal folding chair

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 23 – 30, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Highway 78 – Waffle House in reference to a verbal dispute between two parties. Report made.

Suspicious Person – E Fambrough St I reference to a male subject walking around intoxicated. He was given a ride home to Davis St.

Assault Report – E Church St – Jack Peters in reference to meeting with the subject named above in reference to making a report about an assault. He never showed up to Jack Peters and an area check for him yielded negative contact.

Traffic Offense -East Spring St & Milledge Ave. A female subject was stopped for a headlight violation and returned with a probation violation warrant out of Walton County. Arrest report made.

Theft Report – Alcovy St; Team Up Mentoring. In reference to a 2012 Ford Van catalytic converted being stolen between 09/17/2021-09/23/2021. Report taken.

Theft Report – Kelton Road: A named subject reported that on 09/20/2021 his Rock Islands Armory M1911 A1 .45 ACP pistol was stolen from his residence by a possible named subject. Report taken. Pistol added to GCIC.

Traffic Stop -Highway 78 @ Unisia Dr: A male subject was arrested for an active warrants following a traffic stop for disobeying a traffic control device and failure to signal. Turned over to CID.

Fraud – S Broad St; Everlasting Bridal. In reference to a female purchasing a wedding dress using her fiancés credit card and then attempting to dispute the charge with the credit card company. Report taken.

Civil Issue – Glenwood Dr. In reference to the complainant stating he allowed family member to borrow his car and he hasn’t brought it back in about 3 weeks. Civil remedies were advised.

Traffic Stop – S. Hammond Dr. @ Cherokee Ave – Vehicle stopped for out brake lights. During the stop consent was given to search the vehicle. During the search, a THC vape pen was located in the center console. The driver was subsequently arrested for Possession of a Schedule I and Defective Equipment.

Shoplifting – W. Spring Street – Wal Mart- in reference to a white male taking multiple things from the store and fleeing the scene in a red passenger car. Turned over to CID. Report taken.

Damage To Property – Wheel House Ln – The complainant’s ex-wife used a folding metal chair and damaged both of his vehicles. A warrant for Criminal Damaged 2nd Degree will be applied for.

Suspicious vehicle – silver SUV unable to maintain lane. Traffic stop was initiated, driver arrested for driving under the influence.

Dispute – New Lacy Street in reference to woman who wanted a Officer to stand by the residence while she moves her stuff out of the apartment because she thought the roommate will show up and cause a disturbance.

Traffic Offense – North Broad Street @ Susie s Wings: A male subject was arrested for an outstanding probation violation warrant following a traffic stop for a window tint violation.

Threats – Jessica Way – In reference to juveniles arguing and one threatening to shoot up the house of another. Negative contact with juveniles. Report taken.