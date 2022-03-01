MPD Reports: Woman damages windshield and keys obscene language onto hood of man’s vehicle

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan 17 – 24, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – West Marable St. In reference to a verbal dispute between two subjects. Argument was verbal only. One agreed to go to bed.

Dispute – East Church St, two subjects in a physical altercation. Due to mental state and physical state, subjects were 1013 in lieu of battery charges and transported to Piedmont Walton

Theft report – Ridge Rd. In reference to an elderly female having her bank information stolen by her grandson. Female is unsure when he got the information, but she did not give him permission to take it. Report taken.

Civil Issue -Tanglewood Drive. In reference to the landlord taking pictures of the residence. Made contact with all parties, and they came to a verbal agreement on when the tenants will move out. All okay.

Child Custody Dispute – Blaine Street (MPD). In reference to Complainant, and children’s father, arguing about who is keeping the 6 and 4 year old children tonight. Complainant dropped the children off at Magnolia Terrace with father who stated he needs to work tonight. Complainant stated she would pick the children up later and was going to contact DFCS in reference to turning them over to state custody. Father stated that he would keep them for the night. Situation mediated for now.

Loitering – Monroe Pavilion. Multiple trucks on location blocking shopper’s path. Trucks were leaving as officers responded, all ok on location.

Alarm/Suspicious Person – Bold Springs Rd ALL STAR. Front door alarm motion, three subjects located on location after business hours. Subjects were identified, all three were juveniles two with history in Spillman for fighting and damage to property. Released to stepparent who arrived at a later time.

Suspicious Vehicle – Plaza Drive @ Mayfield. Male passed out in the front passenger seat. Another subject arrived on location to pick the male up.

Fight – At Da Grand in reference to a large group fighting. Upon officers’ arrival everyone was dispersing. No one wished to speak to officers.

Suspicious Activity – Male subject observed pulling into the Taco Bell which was closed. Male then pulled out of the PL and turned into another closed business on W Spring. All was ok, Door Dash driver who was lost.

Damage to Property – W Marable St, Complainant’s vehicle was vandalized by a female. Obscene language was keyed onto the hood of the vehicle and the windshield was damaged. After obtaining the information for the report, vehicle owner did not want to press charges.

Assault – Reed Way. Complainant called in reference to an assault that occurred over night between her and a male subject. Report taken; warrants applied for Battery (FV)

EMS Assist – Baker St: In reference a vehicle in the roadway with driver unresponsive. The driver had a medical emergency. Turned over to EMS