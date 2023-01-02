MPD Reports: Woman disturbs other Inn guests with 10-hour video of whistle blowing loudly; father of fired employee confronts employer

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Suspicious Person – Pine Park St in reference to caller stating she observed someone in her vehicle. After reviewing cameras nobody was observed in the complainant’s vehicle. All ok.

Damage to property -300 Double Springs Church Rd; Monroe Area High School: In reference to the complainant advising her Driver side mirror was damaged by a student or faculty member within the past week. Report taken.

Traffic Stop -North Broad @ GW Carver: Black Toyota truck stopped for traffic offense. Upon investigation, the driver was arrested for DUI.

Injured Animal – MLK Jr Blvd and Michael Etchison Rd- Canine hit by vehicle. Canine was removed from the roadway and picked up by Animal Control without incident.

Dispute – Davis Street: In reference to a dispute between two people. Parties were separated. Report taken.

Followup – Maple St- Male subject was asking if a female subject who has an active Battery Warrant has been captured yet.

Dispute – W.Spring St. – Requesting removal of guest from building (Haven Inn.) Female subject causing a disturbance by playing a 10 hour video of a whistle blowing loudly. Situation mediated.

Juvenile Complaint – South Broad Street – Altercation between 12, 13 year old and complainant. Juvenile complaint filed, Report taken.

Hit and Run with Injuries – N Broad St; Bojangles-In reference to report of a hit and run with no damage. Report taken.

Theft Report – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton- Complainant reporting she had $45 taken from her pocketbook at the Family Dollar before she was transported to Piedmont Walton for a medical incident. Report taken.

Follow Up – West Spring Street @ Haven Inn: In reference to female subject on location still. She was transported to Piedmont Walton for a medical related issue.

Juvenile Complaint – Post Office -Unknown black male juvenile on a bike asking for money, negative contact.

Harassment – Plaza Dr; – Complainant reporting she is receiving threatening text messages from an unknown female regarding a past boyfriend. Remedies advised. Report taken.

Fire Assist – Alcovy St: In reference to complainant’s vehicle sparking and catching fire. Turned over to fire department.

Hit and Run – Walgreens in reference to a hit and run accident that occurred at McDaniel and Pinecrest. Female subject was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, possession of Sch II, and false name and date of birth.

Suspicious Vehicle – Woodland Rd & Selman Dr: In reference to complainant advising a vehicle was parked on the curb. The area was checked, and negative contact was made with the owner of the vehicle. All appeared ok.

Dispute – Ammie Briggery Street in reference to two sisters were arguing. One of the sisters left the property.

Assault – Plaza Dr- In reference to the complainant firing an employee. The employee’s parents arrived on scene and the father proceeded to use profane language and poke the complainant with his finger. Complainant denied wanting to press charges. Report taken

Theft – Ford Street – In reference to the complainant ordering groceries to be delivered from Walmart. The groceries were showing as delivered but the complainant never received them. Report taken.

Dispute – W. Spring St. – In reference to the complainant stating she paid for her car to be fixed but it did not get fixed. Remedies advised.

Med Assist – Lacy St. Assist Med Unit with pat-down of subject they were transporting to hospital, that was in a mental crisis.

Civil Issue – Store House Ct complainant came into the Police Department to file a report of Theft, it was not a theft it was a civil matter between the complainant and the Property management company.

Suspicious Vehicle – Quality Foods- Complainant stated that a black Honda Accord was tailgating him. Negative contact was made with the vehicle.

Dispute – S. Broad St; Lot 111.- Dispute between a male and female. Not enough probable cause for arrest, report taken.

Custody Dispute – Tall Oaks- in reference to a female complainant’s ex-boyfriend was refusing to return the children. The father was contacted and they agreed to meet at the father’s mom’s house.

EMS Assist – Ridgeview – In reference to a male patient being argumentative with staff. Turned over to EMS

Dispute – Ridge Road – In reference to a verbal dispute between a female subject and her son. Parties separated.

Traffic Stop – E Spring St at Milledge Ave. The vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation. After investigation, the driver was arrested for Defective equipment, and Driving W/ License is suspended. Report taken.

Shoplifting – Walmart – employee charged with theft by shoplifting. He was fingerprinted, cited, and released.