MPD Reports: Woman drives through garage and enters owner’s residence; car chase and foot chase in separate incidents end in arrests

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 16 – 22, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – W Spring Street – In reference to a male and female arguing in the parking lot of Citi Trends. Neither party alleged any crime had occurred, and the two separately and individually stated the argument was strictly verbal. The situation was mediated and the two left together.

Dispute/Vehicle Chase – Ridge Rd – A male subject struck the victim causing visible injury and left the scene. Officer in charge located suspect on S Broad St. Traffic stop was attempted, suspect fled and traveled into Walton County and Social Circle. GSP assisted MPD and conducted a PIT on the fleeing vehicle. The subject was arrested and charged with Family Violence Battery, Felony Fleeing and Eluding, Aggravated Stalking, Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, failure to obey traffic control, and DUI. GSP Charged the subject with the DUI, all other charges were through MPD.

Fire Assist – Hitachi – In reference to an employee vehicle being on fire. The fire was extinguished by MFD and OFC Bradley. All ok. Report taken

Damage to Property – Michael Circle – In reference to a female subject driving through a garage, entering the owner;s residence, and leaving the scene. A traffic stop was conducted on the subject by Walton County Sheriff’s Office outside of city limits. The subject was placed under arrest for Criminal damage to property (2nd degree) and Home Invasion. Vehicle towed by Taylor’s.

Assault – Lacy St: In reference to a female subject wanting to file a report for an incident that occurred in Winder, involving another named female subject. She was advised to make contact with Winder PD to file the report.

Theft Report/ Entering Auto – Blaine St @ MPD- Female subject reporting medication and lockbox taken out of a black Jeep Cherokee on 11/17 from the Sims Gas Station. The claim was unfounded after reviewing video footage.

Traffic Stop – N Broad St/WOW Express- Vehicle stopped for a violation. Female subject was located in the passenger seat and taken into custody on a warrant out of MPD.

Theft Report – Ridge Road -Complainant called in reference to his amazon package being delivered to the wrong address and is now missing. Report taken.

Identity Theft – Blaine St @ MPD; In reference to the complainant’s identity being used for an apartment rental in Clayton County Ga. Report taken.

Area Check – Green St- In reference to the complainant stating an individual was standing in the area. No further information was given. Area checked.

Traffic Stop/ Foot Pursuit/ Arrest – E Spring St at Dollar General- White Volkswagen Passenger Car stopped for window tint. Rear male passenger fled the stop on foot, and was later apprehended by the Traffic Unit. He was charged with Obstruction, and had a probation warrant. He was taken to WCSO jail without further incident.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Charlotte Rowell/Hwy 11 – Male suject was stopped for traffic offenses and after field sobriety evaluations was placed under arrest for DUI.

Theft – South Broad St @ Rinse; In reference to a shoplifting incident that occurred on Saturday. Report taken.

Civil Issue Monroe Police Dept- In reference to the complainant stating her vehicle was stolen and then stated she was 2 months behind on payments. The complainant advised that the vehicle was taken to a tow yard where TitleMax tows all of their repossessed vehicles.

Warrant Service – Tall Oaks E- Named male subject taken into custody for Probation Warrant out of DeKalb County. He was taken to WCSO jail without incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

