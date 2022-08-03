MPD Reports: Woman injured while breaking up a fight; Semi hit and run; slew of disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 21 – 28, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Assault – W Marable St: In reference to a subject allegedly being assaulted. Based off of information gathered by witness’s, she was in a fight with an unknown female who pushed her head into a brick wall. She was transported to Walton Piedmont for treatment. A follow up was conducted and EMS advised the victim was breaking up a fight and was pushed into a wall.

Theft – Davis Street in reference to theft occurred at Ridge view Hospital. The complainant was told by staff to give them time to locate the property and they will call them.

Dispute – Knight Street in reference to a neighbor dispute. Both Parties were separated.

Suspicious Person – Church Street at Ash St in reference to a male carrying a pistol with no shirt. All okay.

EMS Assist – S Broad in reference to a male subject fell off his bike. Turned over to EMS

Dispute – Harrys Marathon: Verbal dispute between the manager, a cashier and a suspect. The situation was mediated and the suspect was arrested for an outstanding Clayton County warrant and transported to the jail without incident.

Hit and Run – Hwy 138 & Michael Etchison Rd. Semi trailer hit vehicle and left the scene, report completed.

Theft Report – Plaza Drive; Complainant reported a civil issue regarding his car title in Florida. He was advised of remedies.

Damage to Property – Pavillion Parkway. Two vehicles touched while one was being parked, both parties denied a report.

Dispute – Walmart DC – In reference to two drivers arguing over a parking spot. It was determined no crime was committed. Remedies advised.

Suspicious vehicle – Pavilion Pkwy; Planet Fitness: Complainant advised a tractor trailer was blocking entrance of parking lot. Entrance was checked and other aisles were accessible. Employees were advised of remedies.

Traffic stop – Davis St and Bell St – Vehicle stopped for Defective Equipment – the driver had an active warrant out of the Sheriff’s Office. Transported to the jail without incident.

Fraud Report – W Marable St – Complainant advised his grandson had been using his bank account without his knowledge or consent. He advised he was going to handle the matter civilly and take out warrants himself, but needed a report made.

Suspicious Vehicle – Hammond Park- In reference to an abandoned four-wheeler left in the wood line. The ATV was towed by Taylors Towing.

Dispute – W Spring St. – In reference to the manager of the Marathon gas station advising an employee from McDonalds threw a pack of feminine products at her. No video surveillance could be pulled, and remedies were advised.

Trespassing 706 Overlook Crest – In reference to a civil issue between a male and female. The female wished to speak to a deputy in reference to an eviction. Turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispute – Duke St. A – In reference to a physical altercation between a male and a female. The male was arrested for family violence simple battery and the female was arrested for obstruction. Both subjects transported to the jail without incident.

Person Deceased – Claywell Cir.- In reference to a 42-year-old male found deceased in his bedroom. The Coroner responded to the scene and had the family call for a funeral home to remove the body. The male had several medical issues. CID notified. Report taken.

Dispute – Plaza Dr;Apt. Complainant advised a subject with a given name has been harassing her. The complainant advised he was at her residence beating on the door. The area was checked and negative contact was made.