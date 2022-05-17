MPD Reports: Woman locked in business after being in bathroom when it closed; man says wife stole his wallet; thefts; and slew of arrests

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 5 – 12, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Threats – Elite Storage W. Spring St: A subject entered Elite Storage aggravated after being terminated and gave his supervisor weird looks. Company wanted a report to be safe.

Burglary – Wheel House Lane in reference to a attempted burglary that happened around 1300 hours on today’s date.

Warrant Service – Tanglewood Drive- In reference to a named subject possibly on location. The subject ran out the side door and after a brief foot chase was taken into custody. Additional charges of obstruction will be taken.

Other Law – Carmichaels- The caller stated that she was in the bathroom when the business closed. The caller had to unlock the business to get out. The keyholder was notified and secured the business.

Child Abuse – Storehouse CT- In reference to an incident that took place in SC. The complainant was advised to notify local law enforcement.

Theft – Community Court- Caller stated $500 was stolen from his bag at the Boys and Girls Club. Report taken.

Traffic Stop/Foot Chase – N Broad St @ Deer Acres: Named subject was arrested after a short foot chase following a traffic stop.

Traffic Stop – N. Broad @ Mayfield Dr.- Subject was stopped for improper tag. It was discovered that he had an active warrant out of Walton and Barrow County. He was taken into custody and transported to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic Stop – E Spring and Glen iris – Vehicle stopped for failure to maintain lane. A passenger fled on foot and was taken into custody and charged with felony obstruction, giving a false name and DOB, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon, and possession of marijuana. Another was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, giving a false name, and warrants out of Newton County and anotehr passenger, a juvenile named was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and giving a false name and DOB. The two adults were taken to Jail and the juvenile was transported to RYDC.

Animal Complaint – Quality Foods – In reference to two dogs entering the store. Animal Control would not respond. After a second call animal control responded and took control of the dogs.

Warrant Attempt – S. Broad Street; A. named female subject was arrested on a failure to appear warrant out of MPD.

Warrant Attempt – Maple Way; A named subject arrested for Battery (FVA) warrant after being found hiding behind water heater.

Warrant Attempt – Green Street; A named subject was arrested for battery and criminal trespass warrant.

Enter Auto – Chestnut Ln; In reference to the complainant’s vehicle being entered over the night and having his iPad was stolen.

Property Damage – East Spring Street & South Broad Street in reference to a tractor trailer driver hit a parked vehicle. The suspect came back to the scene and provided all of his information.

Found Property – South Broad Street in reference to a found I-Phone. The phone was returned to the owner.

Traffic Stop – 78 EB @ Truck Stop: A named subject was arrested for possession of schedule II, possession of drug related objects and failure to maintain lane following a traffic stop for failure to maintain lane

Dispute – Walker Drive – Subject stated that his wife stole his wallet.