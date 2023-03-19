MPD Reports: Woman passed out in bathroom turned over to EMS; assaults; missing person reports; sexual assaults on juveniles; mental health issues

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for March 2 – 9, 2023. Due to the length, this report was split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Juvenile Problem – E Washington St; James Monroe Homes – In reference to juveniles on locations smoking vapes. Negative contact with any juveniles outside.

Suspicious Vehicle – Reed St.- In reference to speeding vehicle(s) on Reed St. No description provided by caller.

Citizen Assist – W 5th St. – Complainant called in a damage to property report for his vehicle. When officers arrived on scene, he advised there was no damage to his vehicle and that he wanted an officer to follow him home to make sure his car did not breakdown. He was followed to his residence without his car breaking down.

Missing Juvenile – Towler St Female juvenile left the location, complainant called due to the missing juvenile being 4 years of age and missing for two hours. She was back at the residence upon law enforcement arrival. The juvenile was ok

Missing person – S. Broad St.- In reference to a named female subject leaving the personal care home and not returning before the facilities curfew. She has been listed on GCIC as missing. CID was notified.

Lost or Stolen Item – South Broad Street- Officer stopped a vehicle that had a lost or stolen tag decal. The driver lived in the city a report was taken for the lost or stolen item.

Theft report – Maple St.- In reference to a male subject stating that a female subject stole his wallet out of his jacket. He never saw her stealing his wallet. Report taken.

Verbal Dispute – S Broad St, Boyfriend and girlfriend arguing, caller stated he was trying to break in residence, male subject stated that he lives there, female had probation paperwork with no contact provisions, subject had that address since release from confinement release. Probation Officer was contacted.

Follow Up – S Broad St – Female from personal care home back on location and removed from GCIC.

Hit and Run – Hwy 83 & Unisia. Incident occurred in the county and was turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispute – Operation Drop Point. 3rd party report of a dispute on location. Contact made with parties who were separating and advised it was a verbal dispute. Parties left scene upon officers’ arrival.

Suspicious Vehicle – N. Midland Avenue. In reference to a truck parked near the dumpsters the past two weeks. Extra patrol requested at 0600 hours.

Stolen vehicle – Irving St – Stolen vehicle recovered in reference to case.

Follow Up – MPD. Complainant wanted to add information to report, information added.

Warrant – Alcovy St. – Male subject on location with active warrant. Transported to Walton County Jail without incident.

Suspicious Person – Panera Bread- In reference to male subject on the sidewalk in his wheelchair. He stated his brother was coming to get him but did not know when. He then stated he would like to be taken to the hospital. It was turned over to Walton EMS

Extra Patrol – Georgia Sand and Stone. In reference to juveniles climbing on the equipment evenings and weekends.

EMS Assist – West Spring Street – In reference to a female passed out in the bathroom. Turned over to EMS.

Dispute – S. Broad St. Report of a dispute between customers and employees. Situation was mediated upon officers’ arrival and employees left.

Juvenile Complaint – Victory Dr -In reference to juveniles on location climbing on equipment. Complainant was advised that officers would patrol the area to make sure they stay off the property. Juveniles were gone when officer’s arrived.

Firearms – Green St.- Female caller stated she heard a gunshot from this location. Upon arrival and speaking with subjects outside the residence they stated that no one on location had seen or heard a gunshot. There were no signs of a firearm being discharged at this location, extra patrols to be conducted.

Juvenile Complaint – Magnolia Ter. – In reference to juveniles playing outside near a fence and throwing a singular twig at the complainant’s window.

Disturbance – Cook Pl subject called in a disturbance of motorcycles and four-wheelers riding in the area, negative contact complainant did not wish to meet.

Follow Up – Baron Dr – Complainant reported having new information regarding a previous sexual assault involving a juvenile. Officers responded to the scene and collected the new information. She complained about the way the case was being handled and she was directed to the proper channels.

EMS ASSIST – Felker St: EMS asked for assistance with subject due to laying on the ground unresponsive, subject came to and refused medical transport.

Mental Crisis – N. Broad St: In reference to a 9-year-old juvenile having suicidal thoughts, he was transported to Piedmont Walton by his mother for evaluation.

Disabled vehicle – Breedlove Dr. In reference to a white in color Volkswagen with its flashers on and unoccupied. Contact was made with the vehicle owner who advised the vehicle had a flat tire and was en route back to the location. All okay.

Assault Report – Waffle House: Hwy 78 – Female advised of a physical dispute between her and a male subject at Hitachi a week prior. The dispute caused her to have a contusion of the scapular region. She did request to press charges against the male. Report taken.

Follow-Up – W. Spring St. Harry’s Marathon: Female subject stated that she believed that two subject inside the store playing games were possibly the suspects who had taken her wallet on 03/01/2023. No subjects matching the description were on location playing the games upon officer arrival.

Violent Dispute – Old Mill Pt Two named subjects attacked another male subject causing visible injury and possibly a broken nose. Both suspects were gone prior to police arrival. Warrants taken for battery FVA.

Unknown Law – Wheelhouse Lane – An unknown female called to report being abused after getting stitches in her hand. The address was obtained by Phase 2, no apartment letter could be obtained. Officers were unable to locate the female on location.

Suspicious Item – MLK Jr. Blvd @ Tractor Supply; In reference to an unattended black bag behind the business. Bag was observed and checked. Nothing suspicious located.

Suspicious Vehicle – North Broad St @ Hwy 78; Officer observed vehicle, the vehicle belonged to a subject who was arrested the previous evening for DUI. All okay.

Theft – Gliding Lane In reference to missing pain medication. Report made.

Suspicious Person – Wheel House Lane In reference to two black males loitering around vacant residence.

Mental Patient – Ridgeview -Ridgeview staff called in reference to a juvenile subject fleeing on foot from DFACS transport. Juvenile was located and brought back to the facility to be transported by DFACS.

Suspicious Person – Michael Cir- Complainant advised male subject wearing all black clothing and riding bicycle through her backyard and coming close to her back door. Negative contact with any subjects matching the description.

Traffic Stop/ Arrest – Hwy 78 EB and Marable St Bridge- Vehicle stopped for multiple traffic offense. A search of the vehicle found the driver to be in possession of over 1 pound of marijuana and 1.5 ounces of hashish. He was arrested and turned over to the Walton County Jail without incident for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a schedule I narcotic.

Missing Person – Blaine Street, Monroe PD- Female subject came in to make a missing person’s report for her son. Report taken, GCIC entry made.

Illegal Parking – Blaine Street, Monroe PD- Complainant came in to report vehicles that were illegally parking on N. Midland Ave and E. Highland Ave. Informed the complainant that we would conduct extra patrols in the area.

Sexual Assault – Ridgeview -Brenda Hoggs with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta called to report a sexual assault of a minor. Report taken, CID notified.

Other Law – WEST Spring St; In reference to a male subject on location needing a ride. His brother was notified and advised he would be on his way to pick him up.

Power lines down – Reference low hanging power lines on W. Fifth Street. Cable line hanging low, unable to make contact with owners at 120 W. Fifth Street. Lifted cable up to allow bus to pass through for the time being.

Child Custody – Reference to a female subject not allowing a male subject to see his children on court ordered time and date. The male did not have a signed court order in his possession, and was unable to verify the parameters of the court order. Advised him to bring signed documents and speak to the judge regarding current custody situation. Report made.

Suspicious Person – Club Side estates: In reference to the complainant advising someone used their cell phone to unlock her vehicle and was unfamiliar with who it was. No items were taken from the vehicle. Remedies advised.

Dispute – Etten Ct. In reference to a dispute between two subjects. Civil remedies advised, report taken.

Threats call – Etten Ct. Reference previous for details. Supplemental report taken.

Foot Patrol) 725 Belle Meade Rd. Due to the electric box in front of the residence being open a patrol was conducted all was determined ok.

Prowler – Belle Meade Rd: In reference to complainant advising she heard a noise outside and thought someone was trying to steal ladders. Area checked and negative contact made.