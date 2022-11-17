MPD Reports: Woman pours bleach and BBQ sauce on another’s clothes; male subject hacks wall with hatchet after his mother takes his phone

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 3 – 10, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Bryant Rd. In reference to a female subject pouring bleach and barbecue sauce on another female subject’s clothes. She was gone when officer’s arrived,. Warrants taken for Criminal Trespass on Walker.

Warrant Service – Monroe Motor Inn; Warrant attempt on a male subject. He was placed under arrest for an outstanding warrant and transported to the jail without incident.

Child Custody – Southview Dr. – In reference to the father trying to pick his child up based on court order. Situation mediated.

Suspicious Person – Bojangles: Female subject directing traffic to herself, all ok.

Suspicious Person – Bojangles. – In reference to the same female subject on location. She was given a ride back to her residence.

Other Law – West Spring Street – In reference to a named female being at the medical clinic for a sexual assault. Report taken.

Warrant Attempt – S. Broad Street. Warrant attempt on a subject. No one answered door on location.

Warrant Attempt – E. Fambrough; Warrant attempt on male subject. He was not on location.

Warrant Attempt – Lacy St. Warrant attempt on female subject, who does not live on location anymore.

Warrant Attempt – Magnolia Ter. Warrant attmept on male subject at this location, negative contact.

Suspicious Person – N Broad St – Same female subject on location. She was given a ride back to Tanglewood.

Disturb the Peace – Ash Lane – In reference to a large group of people in the roadway arguing. The bystander advised a named subject was on the scene trying to fight other people.

Warrant Service – Valero N. Madison- GCIC check on the vehicle stated the registered owner had an active warrant out of Walton County. Contact was made with the driver and ID confirmed. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to Walton County jail.

Dispute – Michael Cir: In reference to a male subject knocking holes in the walls with a hatchet after his mother took his phone. He was arrested for Criminal Trespass FV.

Traffic Stop -N Broad St at Monroe Pavilion. The vehicle was stopped for failure to maintain lane. After investigation, the driver was arrested for FTML and DUI of Alcohol. He was transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Report taken.

Dispute – Davis St – Verbal dispute between two men. One was gone when officers arrived. All Ok.

Theft Report – MLK BLVD; Dominoes – In reference to a female refusing to pay for a pizza and then providing a false credit card to pay for the pizza. Dominoes employees denied pressing charges, a report was taken.

Other Law – Bridgeport Pl. Female subject reported her mother took money from her last date. Report denied and subject was gone when officers arrived.

Damage To Property – Maple St. In reference to a female subject breaking a man’s window last night. Report taken.

Damage To Property – Kendall Ct: Female subject reported that she believed a named subject came to her house and cut her left side tires. He already has warrants out of The WCSO for criminal trespass. She believes it is the named subject but can’t prove it. Report taken.

Traffic stop – E. Spring St/ S. Hammond Dr. In reference to a subject stopped for seat belt violation, the subject was taken into custody for driving with no license and was released on citation.

Trespassing – Wheelehouse Lane – Complainant advised while she was sleeping she heard someone in the residence. As she got out of bed, she heard subjects running through the residence and as she looked out the window she observed four juveniles running from the residence. She requested this incident only be documented.

Harassment – Golden Pantry – In reference to a female throwing two pennies at the store clerk. The Female was gone when officers arrived, report taken

Threats – E Washington St- In reference to a female subject stating a named subject was making threats over the phone. He was not on location. Officers spoke to Michael via phone and advised him not to.