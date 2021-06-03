MPD Reports: Woman prepays for gas and someone else pumps it before she can

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 20 – 27, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part.

Shoplifting – West Spring St. A suspect was arrested for shoplifting. He was processed and released on a copy of the citation.

Traffic Stop – Highway 78 at Mount Vernon Road – In reference to a suspect being stopped for multiple traffic violations. She consented to a search of her vehicle and a passenger was found to be in possession of a loaded .380 handgun. His criminal history was run and he was found to be a convicted felon. He was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and taken to the Walton County Jail.

Theft Report – South Broad St in reference to a mailbox that was broken into, report made.

Suspicious Person – Atha St & Victory Dr. In reference to a white male riding a bicycle in the opposite lane of travel with no marking lights. Further investigation led to the arrest of the subject for possession of schedule II. He also was arrested for active arrest warrants out of Walton County.

Theft – East Church St. Complainant stated she prepaid for gas and then someone pumped her gas before she could, report taken.

Child Abuse – S Broad St: In reference Complainant stating that her husband inappropriately touched their children. Report made.

Suspicious Person – Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. @ Longhorns: in reference to a white male in a blue shirt allegedly throwing rocks at vehicles.

Shoplifting – West Spring Street (Walmart). In reference to a shoplifting that occurred. The suspect left her wallet behind in the shopping cart. Officer’s attempted to make contact at her residence o 712 Davis Street with negative contact. Warrants to be taken for Shoplifting.

Dispute – Carwood Dr. In reference to a subject hitting his roommate – arrested for Battery F.V.