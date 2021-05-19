MPD Reports: Woman reports hitting mailbox when she dozed off, assaults, entering auto and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 6 – 13, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. The is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Damage to Property – Hwy 138 @ Alcovy Bridge – Complainant advised she struck a pothole near the bridge and needed a report. It was determined that the damage occurred in the county. Turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic Stop – Sorrells St at Rose Ison Ter. The vehicle was stopped for no turn signal and equipment violation. After investigation, the driver was taken into custody for an equipment violation, Poss. of Marijuana less than 1oz, and Poss. of SCH II. The passenger also was taken into custody for Poss. of Marijuana less than 1oz and Poss. of SCH II. Both subjects were transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Warrants taken.

Traffic Offense -S Hammond @ Monroe Motor Inn: The driver was arrested for driving suspended following a traffic stop for an obstructed tag. Released from PD on citation. He also had an active warrant out of Gwinnett County, but they did not wish to place a hold.

Assault – Old Mill Point – A named subject was assaulting a woman. She was turned over to EMS, he was charged and turned over to WCSO.

Trespassing – Towler Street – A subject was advised two men walked along his property line with a pressure washer. He said the males walked across the street into the woods. He located the pressure washer in the woods and turned it over to Officer to be returned to the owner.

Traffic Stop – S. Broad St/Washington St. Intersection’s lights were all flashing red, a driver ran the light. He was arrested for driving while license suspended and released on a copy of the charges.

Entering Auto – E Washington St. A vehicle was entered last date due to the doors being unlocked. A firearm was taken along with other items.

Disturbing the Peace – Gatewood Dr. Observed gathering of people. Did not observe any loud music or people.

Dispute/Animal complaint Knight St. The caller’s cat was attacked by a neighbor’s dog. Turned over to WCAC.

Dispute – Nowell St; Apt B. In reference to a verbal dispute between two female subjects. The dispute was over living arrangements and personal issues within the household. Both parties were advised of remedies and the civil process.

Damage to Property – Breedlove Dr. – Complainant advised she hit a mailbox after dozing off while driving. Was unable to locate a damaged mailbox. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – South Broad St a male subject on location asking for money. The subject was gone when officers arrived.

Juvenile Complaint – South Broad a dispute between multiple juveniles. Report made.

Fight – Tanglewood Dr. In reference to reports of a fight between several females in the area. A vehicle matching the description given by the complainant stopped at the entrance to Tanglewood drive. Probable cause search conducted based on odor of marijuana. One female subject was arrested for possession with intent marijuana and another was arrested for possession of schedule IV.

Suspicious Person – N Broad St & E Highland Ave. Subject wandering around downtown. He is homeless. He was advised of loitering laws and sent on his way.