MPD Reports: Woman says she failed drug test because her child’s father laced her marijuana cigarette with cocaine

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Feb. 17 – 24, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Disabled Vehicle – Unisia Drive @ Highway 78: Vehicle towed from roadway by Jays after no contact could be made with registered owner. Vehicle was added to GCIC by dispatch.

Dispute – GW Carver Drive in reference to the complainant was arguing with a Joshua subject that was gone when officers arrived

Wanted Subject – Alcovy St; Ste Subject on location with an active PV warrant out of Walton County. He was arrested and transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without incident. Report taken

Suicide Threat – S. Broad St; Lot 223. In reference to the complainant advising that subject on location threatened to hurt himself. After investigation, subject had no suicide thoughts and did not want to hurt anyone. All ok

Sexual Assault – King St Complainant advised her juvenile daughter was possibly sexually assaulted within the last week. Unable to make contact with the victim. Turned over to CID.

Wanted Subject – Alcovy St. Subject on location with active PV warrants out of WCSO. He was arrested and transported to the WCSO jail without incident. Report taken

Burglary – Roosevelt St- Complainant stated a subject broke into his residence and stole his book bag. Complainant was heavily intoxicated and had no evidence as to who broke into his residence. Entry was made through an unlocked door. CID was notified.

Other Law – W. Spring St. – Female subject advised she wanted a report due to her child’s father lacing her marijuana cigarette with cocaine sometime in January. She advised she failed a drug test due to this. When it was explained that you can’t make illegal narcotics more illegal, she then declined a police report.

Mental Person – 4th St. Complainant not home but currently hearing voices at his home in his mind. All was determined to be alright at the complainant’s home.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 E. @ Piedmont Pkwy- Subject was stopped for failure to maintain lane. Field sobriety was attempted but due to his limited understanding of the English language, exercises could not be performed. He was arrested for driving while license suspended.

911 Hang-up – Perry St. – Female subject was advised she would be arrested again for interference with a 911 call if she did not take the cell phone from the small juvenile. This is the same residence where over 30 911 calls were made in a single day.

Dispute – Milledge Ave. – Female on location yelling and arguing with complainant. Female was gone when officers arrived, all ok.

Shots fired – King St. – Area checked, nothing seen or heard.

Entering Auto – Oakwood Ln. Vehicle left unlocked. Two wallets containing misc. items reported missing along with a Suntrust Checkbook.

Juvenile Complaint – Walker Dr: In reference to complainant’s son not wanting to go to school. Complainant wanted this incident to be documented.

Enter auto – Creek View Dr. Cars entered in between 0200 and 0400 hours, vehicles were not locked. Report taken; CID made aware.

Cable Line – Edwards St: In reference to cable wire hanging low. Monroe Utilities arrived on location and removed the wire from the roadway.