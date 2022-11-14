MPD Reports: Woman sleeping in Pilot Park arrested on drug charges; suicide threat and slew of mental health issues and domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 3 – 10, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Warrant Attempt – Towler St; Lot 6- Attempt to locate male subject unsuccessful. No one answered door upon arrival.

Suspicious Person – E Church St and High School Ave- Caller stated a person was sleeping in the parking lot of Pilot Park. Contact was made with a female subject who showed an active warrant for Failure to Appear. She admitted to possessing drug related objects. She was also found to be in possession of a small quantity of methamphetamine. She was arrested for Poss Sched II and Drug Related Objects.

Warrant Service – W Spring St; Walmart. Male subject was arrested without incident for an active warrant out of Barrow Co S.O. for Failure to comply with sex offender registry.

Dispute – W Spring St- Big Lots. Reference a white Ford Explorer occupied with a male and female yelling at each other. Area was checked with no contact.

Dispute Violent – Old Mill Pt. Female subject was struck in the face by her ex-boyfriend. Warrants taken for Battery.

Dispute – W Spring St – Haven Inn. Subjects were disputing with management over funds reimbursement due to bed bugs. Situation was mediated.

Dispute – Tall Oaks East. (14-year-old) was transported to Piedmont-Walton for 10-13 evaluation.

Dispute – Blaine St. Female subject wanting to report her neighbor has been acting crazy towards her. Remedies were advised.

Suspicious Person – W Spring St; Quality Foods. Subject in wheelchair panhandling was sent on his way.

Suspicious Vehicle – Walgreens- Complainant stating she attempted to confront a subject that had taken a phone from her. Civil process advised.

Theft call – Cook Pl. Male subject stated his phone was stolen by a named male subject. Insufficient evidence found. Warrant process explained.

Mental Patient – Deer Acres Inn; – Male subject stating someone took his phone and medications. Requested to be taken to hospital by EMS. Turned over to EMS.

Identity Theft – Walker Dr. Complainant received a citation in the mail from Bibb County that comes back to a vehicle in her name that she has never owned. Report taken.

Drugs – E Spring St Popeyes- Management reporting employees possibly possessing/ using drugs on location. Remedies advised.

Juvenile Complaint – East Washington St in reference to caller stating that two unknown juveniles were inside of her residence with her children. Juveniles were gone when officers arrived – all ok.

Damage to Property – Heritage Ridge Dr: In reference to a female subject advising her vehicle was struck in winder while she was at work or possibly Monroe. Melodie advised she was unsure of the exact location. Report taken.

Dispute – Creek View Dr in reference to a dispute between a male and female. Male was not on location, report taken.

Dispute – Harris St in reference to a female subject stating her ex-boyfriend would not return the house key. Remedies advised.

Juvenile Complaint – Pine Park St Complainant wished to speak with Carver Middle School SRO. She was advised of remedies.

Firearms – Green St in reference to approximately 6 gunshots in the area, area checked, no evidence of a shooting, all appeared ok.

Suspicious Person – Green St; Complainant advised of approximately 3 subjects at an abandoned apartment possibly doing drugs. Residence was cleared and negative contact was made.

Accident – Hwy 138 & West Spring St In reference to an accident between a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle. GSP arrested Driver 1 for DUI and traffic charges. Turned over to GSP.

Traffic Stop – Unisia Dr. Vehicle was stopped for impeding the flow of traffic. After investigation the driver was arrested for Impeding the flow of traffic and Driving W. License is suspended. The driver was transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office jail without incident. Report taken

Suspicious Person – E Spring St. Two subjects were seen walking off the roadway wearing all black and carrying book bags. (1) subject fled on foot upon Officer presence but was taken into custody shortly after behind New Beginnings. Both subjects were charged with Obstruction and loitering/prowling.

Suicide Threats – S Broad St; – Female subject calling in reference to a named male subject in the driveway possibly making threats to harm himself. Contact made with male and advised all was okay.

Dispute – Wellington Dr- Female subject reporting her boyfriend was refusing to leave after verbal dispute. Parties separated. All okay.