MPD Reports: Woman stabs man with boxcutter; kidnapping and rape charges; mental health issues and slew of domestic disputes

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 1 – 8, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Lost Property – Lopez Ln- In reference to a lost wallet. Contact was made with the owner of said wallet and the wallet returned to the owner.

Civil Issue – Plaza Dr – In reference to the complainant stating her upstairs neighbor dumping mop water over the balcony. Remedies advised.

EMS Assist – S. Madison Ave. Female subject reported her mother having mental health issues. Mother agreed to go with EMS to Piedmont Walton.

Sexual Assault – Piedmont Walton- In reference to the victim stating she was sexually assaulted by an unknown male. Turned over to CID for further investigation.

Mental Patient – Breedlove Dr. Female subject walked away from family members after they tried dropping her off at Ridgeview. She appeared of sound mind and was taken home.

Suspicious person – HWY 138 At HWY 138 In reference to a male subject walking down HWY 138 and urinating near the road. The subject was placed under arrest for Public Drunk and disorderly conduct.

Violent Dispute – W. Spring St; Haven Inn. During a dispute a female subject stabbed a male subject with a box cutter. Warrants to be taken for Battery and Agg. assault. She was gone prior to officers’ arrival.

Juvenile Complaint – East Church Street – In reference to a subject throwing items within the residence. Upon Officer arrival he was located in the back yard. He was taken to Piedmont Walton for evaluation.

Civil Issue – Masters Dr. Female subject reported Walmart delivery food to the wrong address. The issue was addressed with Walmart.

EMS Assist – Ridgeview- In reference to a subject wanting to have a mental health evaluation and was making comments about going to jail. Subject was transported to Piedmont Walton.

Traffic Stop – U-Haul Truck was stopped for failure to maintain lane. Male subject was arrested for an active warrant out of Walton County. He was taken to the Walton County Jail without incident.

Traffic Stop – HWY 11 at Sorrells St. Vehicle was stopped for equipment violation. After investigation the driver was arrested for Defective equipment and Driving W/ license suspended. Report taken.

Warrant Attempt – Tanglewood Dr – In reference to locating a male subject who was wanted for Rape and False Imprisonment. He was taken into custody without incident.

Loud music – Douglas St.- Subjects were advised to turn down music. All Okay.

Traffic Stop – Downtown. Vehicle was stopped for Improper left turn. After investigation the driver was arrested for Improper left turn and DUI of Alcohol. Report taken.

Illegal Parking – Walton Truck Stop – In reference to a semi-truck parked illegally. Truck was moved by driver, all okay.

Dispute – E Church St – In reference to a dispute. Situation mediated and parties agreed to separate for the night.

Dispute – W Marable St. – In reference to a female subject stating her boyfriend would not leave. She later advised he could stay.

Dispute – GW Carver Dr. No apartment number was given. The area was checked, no audible signs of a dispute could be heard, caller recontacted radio but again did not give a unit number or better location.

Dispute – Douglas St. – Dispute between a male and a female Situation mediated.

Dispute – E Marable St; – In reference to a couple having a dispute, remedies advised.