MPD Reports: Woman trying to avoid repo man runs into a tree and is arrested for disorderly conduct and reckless driving

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 12 – 19, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Damage to Property – Tanglewood Dr; Apt. A – In reference to a brick being thrown through the complainant’s bedroom window. The complainant believed it to be a named subject who threw the brick. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle/38D – Lacy Street and Harris, officers observed a blue Ford Focus parked in the roadway on Lacy Street. The address did not come back to Lacy Street. Attempted to make contact with the driver after coming back around to Lacy Street; the vehicle was backed in at 735 Lacy St. White female remained in the vehicle for an extended period of time. Contact was made to inquire why the vehicle was parked in the roadway and then moved after a law enforcement officer was observed. Consent was given to search the vehicle; front seat passenger gave consent to search her purse, a plastic bag containing methamphetamine was located inside of a zipper pocket.

Reckless driving – Lacy St. – While investigating the call above, officers were nearly struck by a reckless driver. The driver was cited for too fast for the conditions and an open container.

Damage to property – Lacy St. – While investigating the above call, it was determined that the driver was driving recklessly because she was trying to evade a repossession company. In doing so the driver drove her vehicle recklessly between apartments, struck a tree, and damaged the repo vehicle. The driver was then arrested for reckless driving and disorderly conduct.

Damage to property – Tanglewood Dr – Reference to another call. The subject returned and broke out the cardboard patch on the window and also knocked over a TV. Report taken.

Damage To Property – Tanglewood Drive – Named subject reported damage to a vehicle she had not noticed during earlier report. Supplemental report added under case number.

Domestic Dispute – Springer Ln- In reference to a female complainant on location stating her daughter refused to let her leave the residence and hit her multiple times. The daughter was arrested and warrants taken for battery FV and false imprisonment. The mother was turned over to EMS for injuries sustained. She was transported to Piedmont Walton to be cleared for jail.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78 E @ Unisia Dr.- Vehicle was stopped due to the passenger having an active warrant. The suspect was taken into custody and turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Criminal Trespass – E. Spring; Dollar General. Subject was trespassed for two years after being caught trying to shoplift items. Management declined shoplifting charges.

EMS Assist – Davis Street – In reference to an elderly female who fell and was out of breath. Turned over to EMS.

Traffic Stop – Edwards & Stowers. Named subject arrested and released on citation for driving with suspended license and concealing the identity of a vehicle following a traffic stop for a seatbelt violation.

Dispute – West Spring Street in reference to the dispute over a food order. The manager gave the complainant a refund when Officers arrived.

Demented Person – Lawrence St- In reference to a named subject not taking his bi polar medication. Contact was made with the subject who did not want to speak with officers on scene. Complainant was advised of the 10-13 process and how to possibly get him some help.

Mental Issue – Lawrence St, complaint stated her neighbor was harassing their dogs and was damaging the fence. The Fence was old and did not appear to be damaged. Officers attempted to make contact with the mental patient but he refused to meet.

Threats – Gatewood Dr – In reference to a named individual threatening to shoot the complainant’s grandson. The complainant wanted the incident documented report taken.

Dispute – Carwood Dr. – Subjects on location arguing over bills and money. All subjects were highly intoxicated. Remedies advised.

Theft/Intoxicated Person – Mr. Quick, Complainant stated an unknown female, unknown clothing took $20 from him while he was trying to get beer from the cooler.

Disorderly Conduct – Pine Park St, Officers overhead loud talking and yelling from 501 Pine Park, the vehicle also backed out of the complex quickly and then pulled back into the complex. Due to the loud ruckus Officers made contact to ensure no fight was about to break out. Subjects were pouring items onto a subject’s vehicle; it was discovered the incident was a joke.