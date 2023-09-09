MPD Reports: Woman with warrants hospitalized after ingesting meth skips hospital with IV still in her arm; unconscious male revived with Narcan

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 24 – 31, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Welfare Check – W Spring St Piedmont Walton – reference to a female leaving with IV still in arm and was under observation for ingesting 4 grams of methamphetamine, agency had warrants on subject, and she was located and transported back to Piedmont Walton.

Dispute – Popeyes – In reference to a female subject cussing and yelling at staff. Female was gone prior to arrival towards the Motor Inn.

Firearms – Southside Park – In reference to a black male in a white shirt seen and heard shooting near a unit approximately 3-5 shots. No shells located in the area.

EMS Assist – Plaza Dr; In reference to male subject found unconscious, not alert. EMS applied one dose of narcan where he became alert. Turned over to EMS. No narcotics contraband was located.

Prowler – Tall Oak Ln – In reference to the complainant advising she could hear someone trying to come into her residence through the window. The area was checked, and negative contact was made.

Motorist Assist) McDonalds – In reference to a male needing a jump off, unable to help. Another customer was able to assist.

Theft Report – Piedmont Walton- In reference to a subject’s ex-boyfriend taking approximately $130.00 from her wallet while she was receiving treatment.

Suicide attempt – E Fambrough St; In reference to a female subject taking several pills wanting to cause self-harm after a physical fight with her brother.

Suspicious Persons call – Mears St at Pine Park. In reference to two subjects walking in the roadway. Subjects were warned and sent on their way.

Suspicious Person – E Spring Street in reference to a male subject sleeping on location. Subject was warned of loitering and escorted off the property.

Suspicious Person – North Broad – In reference to a male subject walking in the roadway. Subject was advised to stay out of the roadway.

Suspicious Person – East Spring St in reference to a male subject was loitering at the location and provided a false date of birth. He was placed under arrest for False DOB and Loitering and Prowling.

EMS Assist – Nowell St – In reference to a female having hallucinations. Turned over to EMS.

Suspicious Person – Brewery/Downtown- In reference to a male subject in the area walking behind businesses with a backpack and a bandana covering his face. Contact was made with the subject at the Valero.

Dispute – W. Spring St; Haven Inn. A male and a female subject trespassed for two years from Haven Inn after getting into an argument with management over a room deposit. Parties separated and remedies advised.

Area Check – Hwy 78 / Marable St- The complainant advised his wife hit a large pothole on Hwy 78 at the E Marable St that damaged her vehicle. The complainant requested the area checked. Eastbound and Westbound lanes checked a no potholes were observed.

Damage to Property – Chick Fil A. Complainant reported a vehicle next to hers opening the door into her vehicle, report taken.

Harassing phone calls – Harris Street in reference to a female subject said her niece was calling her and calling her names. She was shown how to block the number that was calling her.

Shoplifting – Old Navy. Report of an unknown male taking $326.94 worth of merchandise about an hour prior to call, report completed.

Theft – Bold Springs Ave in reference to grease being stolen from Just Wings located at 242 Martin Luther King Jr BLVD.

Vehicle Stop – E. Marable St / Hickory Dr. – In reference to vehicle showing no valid insurance and having the incorrect tag on the vehicle. The vehicle was towed by Taylor’s Wrecker Service. Report taken.

Theft Report – High School Ave. – In reference to the complainant’s no trespassing sign being stolen. Report taken.

Vehicle Stop – Charoltte Rowell – Male subject was stopped for a moving violation, discovered he was operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license. Transported to MPD to be finger printed.

Loud Music – E Marable St. / Turner St. – In reference to a loud birthday party outside of a residence.

Violent Dispute – Birch St. – In reference to a subject being assaulted by another. The victim was transported to Piedmont Walton to be treated for his injuries. Warrants taken on the subject for Agg Assault and Agg Battety. Report taken.

Verbal Dispute – Harry’s Marathon – in reference to individuals arguing back and forth in the parking lot. Met with one party and she advised she left and was going to stay away from the Marathon.

Suspicious Person – E. Church / S. Hammond Dr. – In reference to a named subject observed walking in the roadway with a blanket over his head. He has a warrant out of Duluth PD, Duluth confirmed the

Suspicious Person – McDaniel St. / Saint Ives – In reference to a male subject in the roadway, intoxicated.

Dispute – Fawnfield Dr – Dispute between a male and a female. The male was arrested for Aggravated Assault and Criminal Damage to Property.

Dispute – Hwy 78 Truck Stop – In reference to a female stating she was with GSP and would fight the store clerk. Female was gone when officer’s arrived, video footage available during regular business hours.