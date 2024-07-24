MPD Reports: Woman’s call for keys locked in her car end up with an arrest for an outstanding warrant

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 11 – 18, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Ash St – In reference to a dispute between the complainant and her fiancé. Due to conflicting stories and insufficient probable cause, no arrest was made. The situation was mediated, and parties agreed to separate for the night. Remedies were advised. Report taken.

Disturbing the Peace – W Creek Cir- In reference to a large block party. The area was checked, and a large party was taking place.

Suicidal Threats – S Madison Ave – In reference to subject stating he wanted to kill himself. He was transported to Piedmont Walton, and turned over to ER staff, without incident. Report taken.

Fraud – Perry St – Complainant reported charges on his bank account that were not of his doing. Report taken.

Dispute – Reed Way – In reference to words exchanged between neighbors, regarding the complainants’ K9’s running at children walking in the area. All parties were advised of remedies. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Ash Ln – In reference to multiple vehicles parked in the roadway blocking traffic because of the block party. Officers stood by on scene and directed traffic.

Intoxicated Person – Green St / Perry St – In reference to a named person located at the apartment complex on the corner of Green Street and Perry Street in a heavy state of intoxication. EMS responded to the scene, however; the subject declined their services. He was given a courtesy ride back to his residence at Magnolia Terrace. All okay.

Missing Person – Highland Creek Dr – In reference to a male subject leaving his residence for approximately an hour after a dispute with his parents. Upon arrival, he had already returned home. All appeared okay on location.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Unisia Dr. @ Walmart DC- Male subject was stopped for an equipment violation. A GCIC/NCIC inquiry revealed the subject had two active warrants out of Mississippi and Texas for narcotics charges. Warrants were confirmed and he was taken into custody and transported to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Shoplifting – W Spring St; Walmart – Female subject arrested for shoplifting after the loss prevention staff observed her placing $38.82 worth of clothing into bags without scanning them. She was finger printed at MPD and released on a copy of the citation.

Vehicle Lockout – S Broad Street- In reference to a female subject locking her keys in her silver Toyota Avalon. After the vehicle was unlocked it was discovered that the subject had an active arrest warrant out of WCSO. She was placed under arrest and transported to WCSO without incident. The vehicle and her son were handed over to her mother-in-law who was also on location.

Identity Theft – Turner St – Reference to someone using the complainant’s information to purchase internet through Windstream. Report taken.

