MPD Reports: Woman’s legs injured when vehicle rolls backwards; splat guns stolen in 2 separate incidents; 15-year-olds out joy riding in vehicle

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 23 – 30, 2024. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Theft – Extended parking lot at 140 Blaine St. (Construction Parking) – Complainant left a handgun in the console of an unlocked work truck and wanted to report it stolen. Report taken.

EMS Assist – Ash Ln. – Complainant got out of the front passenger seat of her husband’s red Ford Explorer when it was rolling backwards from the driveway of their residence. Complainant sustained injuries to her legs due to the front tire making contact with her legs. EMS transported complainant to Piedmont Walton.

Illegal Parking – HWY 138 – In reference to a white van parked in a handicap parking space. The van was having mechanical issues but was moved.

Fraud – N Wayne St. – In reference to nineteen separate checks being used to withdraw money from Bolt Construction Group’s bank account via mobile deposit. The complainant and other employees were unfamiliar with the name of the individual on the checks, and had not authorized the withdrawals. Report taken and forwarded to CID.

Welfare Check – MLK Jr Blvd; Longhorn’s – In reference to a white male in a hospital gown walking in the roadway. Subject on location asked to leave, and refused a courtesy ride.

Suspicious Person – MLK Jr Blvd; Zaxby’s – In reference to subject from previous call, now on location at Zaxby’s causing a disturbance. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to WCSO Jail.

Theft/Burglary – Tall Oaks Dr. – In reference to a 15-17 year-old light-skinned male wearing a black shirt and gray shorts entering the residence and taking a gray and orange “Orbeez” gun. Report taken.

Stolen Vehicle – Atha St. – In reference to complainant wanting to let the police know his brother stole his Nissan Pathfinder that has no insurance and an expired tag. Complainant stated he did not want to press charges against his brother. The vehicle was located and complainant was advised where it was.

Damage to Property – Michael Cir. – In reference to complainant advising her vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle possibly at Walmart. Report taken.

Criminal Trespass – In reference to a subject was on location after being criminally trespassed. The subject was placed under arrest and was taken to WCSO.

Wanted Person – Alcovy St, B – In reference to a male subject having an active probation violation warrant. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Walton County Jail without any issue.

Civil Issue – W. Creek Cir. – In reference to complainant not receiving pay for working at Captain D’s since March 19th. Explained remedies, report taken.

Unknown Law – Sycamore Ct – Complainant, a known subject with mental issue, believed subjects from the FBI’s most wanted list were trying to find her and harm her. Advised she simply wanted law enforcement to be informed. All okay.

Suspicious Person – N Broad St – In reference to subject on location harassing customers. Subject was advised not to bother customers and sent on his way.

Theft Report – Towler St; – In reference to complainant reporting three black males drove into the apartment complex in a black Honda passenger car. The males then exited and snatched a red,SplatRBall air gun from her nephew. The males then left the complex towards South Madison Avenue. Report taken.

Follow Up – Atha St – Follow up in reference to a civil issue concerning complainants’ brother using his vehicle without permission. Complainant advised Officers that he wanted to press charges for theft, but after all information had been gathered, it was determined that the matter was still civil. Remedies were advised. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Area of MLK Jr Blvd / W Spring Street – In reference to observing a silver passenger car, driving through the parking lots of several closed businesses. Contact was made with the vehicle and the occupants in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree. Both were discovered to be 15 years old. Contact was made with their mother’s who came to Dollar Tree. The juveniles were turned over to their parents, and the vehicle was turned over to one of the moms. Report taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Knight St- In reference to an abandoned vehicle left in front of the complainant’s residence for the last three days. Contact was made with the vehicle owner’s sister who advised that she was going to have the vehicle impounded by Taylors Wrecking due to her brother currently being incarcerated.

Disabled vehicle – Charlotte Rowell Blvd @ W. Spring St.-White Hyundai Elantra broke down in the roadway, vehicle removed from the roadway by Taylors. All okay

Threats – Blaine St- Complainant wished to report his brother made threats to damage his vehicle at Silo Self Storage (400 Mayfield Dr). Report taken.

Traffic Stop/Arrest – Hwy 78/W Spring St- Subject stopped for window tint violation. Search

of the vehicle located a Glock 43 handgun, $2200, and 26 Newport box cartons. Subject was placed under arrest for minor in possession of a firearm and traffic charges.

