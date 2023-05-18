MPD Reports: Work tools stolen from city contractor; entering auto; DFACS referral

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period May 4 – 11, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the fourth part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – E Washington St. Male subject arrived back on location to speak with the female victim. Warrant was taken for Criminal Damage to Property 2nd on the male on the shift prior due to a family violence incident. Upon arrival officers observed him in front of the residence and took him into custody without incident.

Juvenile Complainant – Pine Park – Female subject called in reference to her two sons leaving the house and not knowing their whereabouts. She made statements about locking food away from her kids, A DFACS referral was made. One juvenile was given a courtesy ride to his aunt’s house to stay with her.

911 Hang-Up – Piedmont Parkway – In reference to hearing a female yelling on the line at a male. The area was checked, officers were unable to locate anyone on sight.

Dispute – E Church, related to a previous call. No contact with subjects in the area. All okay.

Transport – Blaine St – Female subject requested a ride to King St. She was transported without incident.

Dispute – Booth Dr; – Female subject called in reference to two cars pulling up to her residence, possibly to fight her. It was determined her and her child’s father were in a dispute earlier in the evening and he came to her to get his phone from her. Remedies were advised.

Suspicious Person – South Broad @ Mainstreet Walton Mills Apartments;In reference to a suspicious person looking into vehicles. The subject was witnessed by residents and taken into custody and turned over to the RYDC in Gainesville.

Damage to property – Blaine Street @ MPD; Male subject advised sometime between 05-06-2023 and 05-07-2023 an unknown person or thing damaged his vehicle. Report taken.

Entering Auto – Blaine Street @ MPD; Female subject advised on Saturday night (05-06-2023) an unknown person entered her unlocked vehicle and took her driver’s license and numerous medications. Report taken.

Damage to Property – Williams St: In reference to a fence that had been graphited some between late Saturday night and Sunday night.

Wanted Person – Alcovy Street; Male arrested for parole violation warrant out of the county.

Threats – South Broad Street; In reference to female subject reporting threats received by an unknown male via phone. Scam related.

Extra patrol request @ McDaniel St and Spring Place; In reference to a black mustang being loud and driving recklessly in the area between 1800 hours and 1900 hours every night.

Suspicious Person – West Spring St @ Hwy 138; In reference to subjects asking for money in the roadway. Subjects asked to leave.

Civil Issue – Davis St: In reference to a dispute over the sale of a transmission. Parties advised of civil process.

Damage to Property – Walker Drive- Complainant called about a vehicle that hit a pole in her front yard. The vehicle was gone when officers arrived. Report taken.

Loud Music – Pine Pk. Subjects warned to turn down the music.

Dispute – Creekview Dr: Dispute between male and female. Male was gone when officers arrived. Report taken due to alleged physical assault on the female.

Traffic Stop – Hwy 78E at Unisia Dr. In reference to male subject being arrested for speeding and driving without a license. Released on citations, report taken.

Dispute – Victory Drive- Complainant called due to dispute with room-mate. No violence occurred, parties separated for the night, civil remedies advised.

Wanted person – Meadow Walk Dr: In reference to male subject who had active warrants on location. Force was used on him due to him trying to regain entry back into the residence. He was cleared by EMS. He was transported to the Walton County Jail without incident. Warrants will be secured for obstruction.

Suspicious Vehicle – S Broad St, Johns Supermarket- Red 2003 Ford Expedition parked in the parking lot. Unoccupied, not reported stolen.

Traffic Stop / 38D – On HWY 78 in reference to a named subject being stopped for multiple equipment violations. A K9 Indication led to a probable cause search where he was arrested for Possession of Meth.

Traffic Stop – Highway 78 at Marable Street Bridge; In reference to a male subject stopped for a traffic offense. He had a felony probation warrant out of Walton County. He was arrested and turned over to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Suspicious Vehicle – W Spring St; Piedmont Walton- Green Chrysler Minivan left parked on entrance to Piedmont Walton Hospital. Vehicle was tagged as abandoned after no contact could be made with a registered owner.

Illegal Parking – Aycock Ave; In reference to several Semi trucks illegally parked in the roadway.

Disable Vehicle – Hwy 138 @ Chick-Fil-A; In reference to a subject with a flat tire in a Chick-Fil-A parking spot. Assisted motorist with contacting roadside provider.

Theft Report – McDaniel St- City Contractor reporting fiber optic tools taken from job site. Tools to include fusion splicer, fiber optic cleaver, an impact drill, pliers, and clippers. Tools valued at over $3,000. Report taken.

Threats – Nowell St; – Female subject reporting threats being made by a person over the internet. Report taken and remedies advised.

Trespassing – Duke St Report of subjects who had been evicted from the property was on location. Subject on location removing property from the street.