MPD Reports: Wrong way driver on Hwy. 78; dispute between eatery staff and customer over nugget sauce

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period April 1 – 8, 2021. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Dispute – Tanglewood 14-year-old observing an unknown male subject punch his mother in the eye. Mother would not cooperate with Law Enforcement, denied EMS, and denied signing a non-prosecution waiver. Nothing further.

Child Custody Issue – South Broad Street. In reference to a subject with court papers from Arkansas for temporary custody of his children located at King Street. After speaking with Judge Burke, and the Walton County DA’s Office, it was determined that the paperwork needed to be verified through Arkansas courts before pursuing the order. The complainant was advised to contact MPD on 04/05/21 to be able to verify the paperwork.

Intoxicated Driver – West Spring Street at Pep Boys: a male in a black passenger car with a flat tire. Male was gone when officers arrived, negative contact.

Other Law – East Church Street: to wanting a report because a resident fell yesterday. The complainant will go to the Fire Station to the EMS report due to EMS treated the subject.

Drug Activity – North Broad Street (Deer Acres Inn): In reference to possibly drug activity of selling pills. Contact was made with two people who both stated they were waiting on friends to return to the room.

Aggressive Animal – Classic Trl Complainant claimed a dog that belongs to subject on Baron Drive attacked her. She did not have any marks on her. Turned over to Animal Control.

Dispute – Birch Street complainant being assaulted by subject. Subject was gone when officers arrive, report taken.

Burglary – South Broad St Report of a subject taking complainant’s cellphone. While on location, she located her cell phone that was lost and not stolen. It was also determined that the subject had permission to be on location. No crime occurred.

Dispute – East Spring St – Valero. Dispute between customer and staff over gas pumps. Situation mediated.

Lost/Mislaid Property – South Broad St Subject left her wallet at Waffle House on West Spring St last date between the hours on 2245 – 2330 Hours. Report.

Dispute – West Spring St. Dispute between staff and customer over nugget sauce. No charges at this time due to conflicting stories and lack of evidence.

Dispute – Birch St dispute between two parties. Parties were separated, all ok.

Dispute – Pine Park Complainant stating she was jumped by subject and six other juvenile subjects. Report made.

Suspicious Vehicle – North Broad St & Hwy 78 an unknown vehicle traveling in the wrong direction, area check, no contact.

Traffic Offense -Walton Rd & Lakeview Dr vehicle with no tag light, the driver had warrants and was arrested.

Traffic Stop – Breedlove/Alcovy St -Male subject stopped for failure to maintain lane and arrested for Poss. Schedule 1, Poss of drug-related objects, Marijuana less than one ounce.

Welfare Check – Plantation Dr. “Anonymous” female complainant stated a subject was on location and suicidal. Confirmation was made that the subject was on location and had active warrants out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Entry was made and Andrea was taken into custody.