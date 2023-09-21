MPD Reports: Wrong-way motorcyclist arrested for DUI when he fell off his stopped motorcycle; fleeing man leads officers to drug distribution hub

The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 7 – 14, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part.

Illegal Parking – Birch St & Aimmie Briggery – In reference to more than 30 cars parked illegally. Vehicles on location were moved and parked correctly upon officers’ request.

Traffic Stop – Glen Iris Dr at Edwards St. Vehicle was stopped for stop sign violation. After investigation, the driver was arrested for DUI of Alcohol. Driver was turned over to Walton County Jail.

Domestic Dispute – Stonecreek Way – In reference to the complainant and her husband being in a physical altercation. Warrant taken on the male for Battery Family Violence, Kidnapping and interference with 911. Report taken.

Suspicious Persons – High Voltage- Manager reported two individuals engaged in sexual conduct in the alleyway. I spoke with the individuals and they advised they were just talking. Report Taken.

Suspicious Vehicle – Walton County Library – Two vehicles were parked in the parking lot. Two individuals were inside one vehicle. Both individuals were advised to leave the property due to business being closed.

Suspicious Person – Atha St: Subject walking in the roadway, negative contact.

Loud Music – E. Washington – Call cleared.

Assault – Mayfield Dr & Carwood – Named male assaulted another with a with a baseball bat. The subject was gone when officers arrived and an assault warrant was obtained his arrest.

Dispute – Tacos and Beer – In reference to multiple fights on location. No fight occurred upon officer arrival, security staff advised all involved had left. A named subject was given several chances to call a ride and leave the area. He was touching officers and made an aggressive lunge toward one so he was taken to the ground and arrested for disorderly conduct city ordinance.

Courtesy Ride – Piedmont Walton – In reference to a courtesy ride given to an aggravated assault victim from the previous aggravated assault earlier this morning.

Dispute – Bold Springs Road Chevron – In reference to a Verbal dispute between two females over a parking spot. Parties Separated.

Follow Up – 6th Street – In reference to a theft that occurred on 9/8/23. The property was located at the residence along with the subject who took the items. A male and female were taken into custody.

Dispute – Hubbard Street – In reference to the complainant requesting officer presence while she gathers the rest of her belongings out of the house she is moving out of. She was able to retrieve her items without incident and left the residence.

Dispute – Pine Park St – In reference to juveniles in mutual combat, parties separated and parents notified.

Found Property – West Spring Street – In reference to a debit card being left at the ATM. Upon Officer Arrival the owner of the debit card arrived on scene. All ok.

Area Check -Hwy 78 Marable Street Bride: In reference to a possible body on the side of Hwy 78. Area checked and deceased K9 located.

Scam – West Spring Street – Male subject was scammed on Facebook for $1000 in fees for what he believed to be winnings of $30,000. Report taken.

Dispute – S Broad St – In reference to two female subject not getting along. They were explained the civil process and separated for the night.

Suspicious Vehicle – E Spring Valero In reference to a vehicle parked on location with a tired female. All Ok.

Other Law – S Broad St Walgreens – In reference to the complainant receiving phone calls to scam her out of money from someone pretending to be a Sheriff’s deputy.

Traffic Stop/DUI – E Marable St and N Madison Ave. Male subject was observed driving on the wrong side of the road on a motorcycle. Officers initiated a traffic stop, he continued to travel down North Madison before stopping and falling off his stopped motorcycle. He refused implied consent. He was arrested and charged with DUI less safe, failure to maintain lane, and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Domestic Dispute – Wheelhouse Ln. – In reference to the domestic dispute between foster father and son. Both parties advised the dispute was physical over a medication container. No physical evidence or unbiased witnesses. Unable to determine primary aggressor. Report taken.

Suspicious Person – King St. – In reference to two individuals walking up and down King St. The male stated he lived at King St. and that they were just getting some fresh air. I verified his address and they were sent on their way.

Aggravated Assault – Walmart: Female employee stated that while on break in the parking lot, an unknown male began yelling at her and then pointed a gun at her before fleeing the scene. CCTV footage was identified and a still photo placed into evidence.

Domestic Dispute – Old Mill Pt. – In reference to the domestic dispute, it was physical and occurred between boyfriend/girlfriend that did not live together or have kids together. Neither party wanted to press charges. The male was given a courtesy ride to his house in Loganville by the county. Report taken.

Suspicious Person/Foot Pursuit/Drug Investigation – GW Carver Drive, Officer attempted to make contact with a male subject due to the time frame and clothing (Hoody) He fled on foot from officer. He was located within a timely manner in a vacant building at 197 Mayfield Drive. It was discovered the vacant building was being used to package and sell narcotics. Multiple bags of marijuana were located, a stolen firearm was recovered and an amount of US Currency. The subject was charged with obstruction, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving stolen property, possession with intent to distribute, burglary in the second, schedule II, and drug related objects.

DOA – Oakwood Lane; In reference to a 40-year-old male on location not breathing. He was found dead in his home. CID and Coroner notified. Next of kin was informed.

Suspicious Vehicle Report – Michael Circle- Reference gray in color Dodge Challenger speeding and reckless through the subdivision. Report taken.

Civil Issue – Monroe PD- Complainant reporting that he gave his truck to an employee to use. Employee stated to the complainant that he needed to be paid in order to repair the vehicle and drive it back to California. The complainant flew to Georgia to retrieve the vehicle himself however he is unable to locate it due to the employee not returning his vehicle. Remedies advised.

Fraud Report – Northview Dr -Complainant called in reference to unknown persons changing his direct deposit information. Report taken.

