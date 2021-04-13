MPD take part in DEA National Take Back initiative April 24

The Monroe Police Department is inviting the community to take part in the DEA National Take Back initiative by dropping your expired or out-of-date prescription medications at the police department from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24 at the municipal parking lot on Wayne Street, behind the Police Department.

Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety concern that can lead to accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse. Many teenagers that abuse prescription drugs get them from family or friend’s home medicine cabinets.

People who have tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs can drop them off at the collection site for proper disposal. Liquids, syringes, sharp objects and other drugs will not be accepted.

This program is designed for people to get rid of medications that don’t have another way to properly dispose of them.