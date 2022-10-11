MPD will be conducting active shooter training at The Bridge of Georgia this week

File photo

MONROE, GA (Oct. 10, 2022) – If you see a large police presence around Blaine Street this week, there is no need to panic. It is the Monroe Police Department conducting its annual two days of active shooter training. This year, training will take place at The Bridge of Georgia (109 Blaine Street, Monroe).

The two days will be:

Oct. 11, 2022 (Tuesday)

Oct. 13, 2022. (Thursday)

Training will start at 0800 hours that will include classroom instructions before scenarios. The training will end at 1700 hours. As always, there will be other departments and agencies in Walton County participating in this training.