The body of MPD’s Capt. Mike Matthews, returns home to Monroe under police escort on Tuesday

The body of Monroe Police Capt. Mike Matthews returned home to Monroe Tuesday under police escort. Matthews passed away at Emory Hospital at 7:31 p.m. on Monday evening, June 7, 2021, after a long battle with kidney and heart disease. He was transported to Meadows Funeral Home pending the announcement of his funeral details.

Click or tap on this link for a live video of the police escort returning Matthews to Monroe, Tuesday. https://fb.watch/5-P-Oh9my-/

The community is invited to line the streets to pay their respects

Update: Monroe Police Department Captain Mike Matthews, who passed away at Emory Hospital at 7:21 last night after battling several medical conditions, will be returning home to Monroe later this afternoon under police escort. The procession will be coming down Highway 11 from Hwy 78 under a convoy of blue lights and sirens. Anyone is welcome to gather and pay respects as he comes through downtown. It will be at about 4:30 – 5:00 pm.

It was with great sadness that officials of the City of Monroe announced the passing of longtime police Capt. Mike Matthews.

“It is with heavy hearts the city on Monroe mourns the death of Captain Mike Matthews. Today through sundown on the day of his interment, our city flags will be flown at half staff to honor his life and his nearly three decades of service to our fair city. If you knew Mike, you saw the finest example of a gentleman. Thank you to Piedmont Walton, Piedmont Athens, and Emory Healthcare for comforting and caring for Mike in his last weeks. God Bless,” Monroe Mayor John Howard wrote on his Facebook page.

Matthews, 54, was in Emory Hospital awaiting a double kidney transplant and heart surgery, but his health had deteriorated substantially that he needed to be stabilized in order to perform any surgery. Sadly that was not able to be achieved in time.

Matthews has been with Monroe Police Department for 24 years. The police department had tried to medically retire him in 2017, but he was denied. He returned to work and was attempting to reach the 25 year mark in order to retire.

Matthews had gone home sick on May 13 and the following day officers had to forceable enter his home to have him transported to the hospital where he had remained ever since.

Funeral details when be given as soon as they are made available.

Monroe Police Department Capt. Mike Matthews, center left of Chief R.V. Watts. Contributed photo