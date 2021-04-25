Mr. Marc’s Neighborhood’ meets Monroe Mayor John Howard

The YouTube and social media show for kids goes online again May 1

MONROE, Ga. – Mr. Marc’s Neighborhood, an online show for kids presented monthly by On Stage community theater, will visit Monroe Mayor John Howard in the new episode available Saturday, May 1.

Mr. Marc – On Stage Artistic Director Marc Hammes – introduces kids to a local person or destination of interest on the first Saturday of each month. He also reads a book and the May selection is “Pete the Cat: I Love My White Shoes.”

The popular show is funded by a state grant and co-sponsored by the Monroe-Walton Library.

The show will go online at 10 a.m. on May 1 and can be seen on these sites:

Facebook: On Stage Playhouse Walton.

YouTube: Mr. Marc’s Neighborhood.

Website: www.OnstageWalton.Org.

“‘Mr. Marc’s Neighborhood’ brings our favorite children’s books to life through drama games, pantomime, and play all from the safety of your home,” Hammes said. “Young actors have the opportunity to perform and explore the characters, themes, and literary devices of several of our most beloved children’s stories with ‘Mr. Marc.’ And each show will feature a local visitor and/or local destination.”

ABOUT ON STAGE: Organized as On Stage Walton in 1971 “to bring a little culture to our town,” the theater moved in 1975 to the current On Stage Playhouse in the old Monroe Primitive Baptist Church, built in 1910. On Stage holds summer workshops for adults and youths. The theater helps support a 501c3 organization. For more information: www.onstagewalton.org.