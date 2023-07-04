Mukuna of Loganville graduates from Lawrence University

APPLETON, WI (06/30/2023)– Prince Mukuna of Loganville (30052), GA, has graduated from Lawrence University.

Lawrence celebrated the Class of 2023 with a festive Commencement sendoff June 11 on Main Hall Green. Cheers from family, friends, and the Lawrence community greeted the graduates as they walked across the Commencement stage, built onto the portico of the iconic Main Hall.

“On behalf of the full faculty and staff of this university, I tell you that our hearts are bursting with pride,” President Laurie A. Carter told the graduates. “As you walk forward into this next phase of life, know that we believe in you, that we walk with you, and that we wish you the very best.”

Confetti burst in the air and graduation caps were tossed as Matt Murphy ’06, president of the Lawrence University Alumni Association, finished leading the graduates through the alumni pledge at the close of Commencement. The graduates then recessed through the Lawrence Arch, near the intersection of College Avenue and Drew Street, marking the beginning of a new tradition-first-year students now process through the Arch during Welcome Week while graduates walk through the Arch at the close of Commencement, providing a bookend to their Lawrence experience.

Families, friends, and fellow Lawrentians lined the sidewalk near the Arch, greeting graduates with cheers and high-fives, before graduates and their families gathered for a reception in front of Mudd Library.

