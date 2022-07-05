Multi-chamber Women in Business Fashion Show at the Engine Room in Monroe July 19

This year’s upcoming Multi-Chamber Women in Business Fashion Show is sponsored by Piedmont Athens Regional and Piedmont Walton and will be held on July 19th at The Engine Room in Monroe.

Walton County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce and the Oconee County Chamber of Commerce-Georgia on this engaging event to highlight the latest fashions trends for women in business.



This year they have added a pop-up shop experience to the line up as well as with models from the chamber partnerships showcasing trends from some local retailers.

Lunch will also be served. Tickets are $30 and are sale now. Register by calling the Walton County Chamber of Commerce office at 770-267-6594 or emailing staff@waltonchamber.org.





