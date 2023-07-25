Multi-Chamber Women in Business Fashion Show scheduled for Thursday, July 27

This year’s upcoming Multi-Chamber Women in Business Fashion Show is sponsored by Northeast Georgia Medical Center and will be held on Thursday, July 27 at Oconee County Civic Center

Walton County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce and the Oconee County Chamber of Commerce-Georgia as well as the Athens Chamber of Commerce on this engaging event to highlight the latest fashions trends for women in business.



This year they will again have a pop-up shop experience.

Lunch will also be served. Tickets are $50 and are sale now. Register by calling the Walton County Chamber of Commerce office at 770-267-6594 or emailing staff@waltonchamber.org.