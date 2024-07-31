Muscle Shoals to be featured band at the Aug. 2 First Friday concert on Monroe’s town green

Nathan Morgan Band will be the opening act

Next in the First Friday Concert series in Monroe will be Friday, Aug. 2. Muscle Shoals will be the featured band with the Nathan Morgan Band as the opening act.

The community is invited to stop by for a fun family event with for live music, food and fun at the new Monroe Town Green located at at 306 South Madison Avenue in Monroe.

Street closures begin at 5:30 pm for vendors, 6 pm for patrons, and concerts begin at 7 pm.

Only service dogs (animals) allowed at the concert events!

Tables are available to purchase for each concert date. These tables will seat eight and will be covered with a black tablecloth. You can review the concert dates and purchase your table HERE.

Attendees are invited to visit the food court for dinner and drinks or dine downtown at one of the many restaurants.

Get the full 2024 First Friday Concert Series lineup at this link.

