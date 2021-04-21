Music season returns to Loganville with Battle of the Bands on May 1

The city is partnering with the Loganville Development Authority to put together the first-ever Battle of the Bands and next Saturday, May 1, is the date it all comes together. The city is hoping that this inaugural event will continue for years to come.

“If this goes well, and is well received, we’re hoping for this event to become a yearly event to support musicians and the businesses in our community,” Branden Whitfield, Vice President of the LDA, said. “This idea came up at a meeting with Robbie (Schwartz), Kristy (Daniel) and myself about doing a combined event with us at the LDA. They wanted to do something to support the arts in Loganville. Not only is it supporting the arts, but having an event like this can help local businesses because of increased foot traffic in and around Main Street, with the potential of drawing in more customers.”

Event Details – May 1st, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Field next to City Hall, 4303 Lawrenceville Rd, Loganville, GA 30052, USA map

Multiple bands will take the stage at the field next to City Hall to see who is the best around with the winner awarded a contract to perform on the Main Stage during the 2021 Autumn Fest. Food vendors will be on-site. Beer and wine are permitted.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. They also are encouraged to wear masks and follow CDC guidelines at the event.