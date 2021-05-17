MWCA Garden Tour – when nature, art and artistry merge

If you missed the 2021 Monroe Walton Center for the Arts Garden Tour, you may want to make a note not to do so again. Those who signed up for the tour, which raised funds for the art center, came away feeling it was well worth it. Some who came from out of town were amazed at the hidden beauty in the expansive and creative gardens that are not always visible from the road.

Ten gardens, including the Walton County Detention Wellness Garden, were on full display. Those who attended were complimentary about the graciousness of the homeowners who were happy to welcome visitors to their gardens and show them their landscape artistry.

