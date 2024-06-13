MWCA to offer hot dog plate fundraiser, pop up shops, pottery garden art and scavenger hunt at Blooms Festival Saturday

Monroe Walton Center for the Arts is offering many special events this Saturday during the Blooms Festival in downtown Monroe. It is a city-wide event with lots going on from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the city.
MWCA will host pop-up shops and workshops plus a fundraising hotdog plate – to raise funds for the pottery studio! The center’s oldest kiln is 25+ years old and needs replacing and $7,000 is needed to complete the funds for a new kiln and vent!
- Hotdog plate (hotdog, chips, dessert, drink) $7Cotton candy, popcorn, drinks, and slushies!
- Face painting – 22 local artists in tents outside
- Pop-up shops
- Pottery garden stake flower – drop in from 11-3 to make a garden stake with Rebecca. All ages. Will be glazed, fired and ready in two weeks. $25
- SCAVENGER HUNT! -Find one (one per family please!) of the 60 clear “eggs” hidden around town with a ticket inside and return it to the Art Center for a free hand-made pottery leaf trinket dish, made by our pottery instructor Rebecca Braswell and her students
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.