Nara Dykes, of Monroe, earns Cecil B. Day Hotel Memorial Scholarship (AH&LEF) from the Robinson College of Business at GSU

ATLANTA, GA (06/25/2021)– Nara Dykes of Monroe (30656) earned the Cecil B. Day Hotel Memorial Scholarship (AH&LEF) from the J. Mack Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University.

The American Hotel & Lodging Educational Foundation (AH&LEF) is committed to building tomorrow’s hotel industry and the talent to fuel it. AH&LAEF Cecil B. Day Scholarship is funded by the AH&LEF and recipients are chosen by faculty from J. Mack Robinson College of Business and Cecil B. Day School of Hospitality.

