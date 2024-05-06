Nathanial Hupp, of Barnstable , Mass., formerly of Social Circle, graduates from Emory & Henry College

He will return to Georgia in the fall to pursue a graduate degree at the University of Georgia

Nathanial Hupp of Barnstable, Mass. will receive a bachelor’s degree in media and communication with a minor in sport management. He is a member of Beta Lambda Zeta, Greek council, campus recreation and intramural sports. Hupp says he has influentially benefited from his Emory & Henry experience.

“My time here has helped me discover and create long-lasting, meaningful relationships that pushed me to grow as both an academic and a person. As a student here, you are seen, heard, and valued within the classroom. The hands-on learning experience of the media and communications department which I have received upon my previous four years has made me confident to graduate and make a lasting impact in the world,” he said.

Nathanial will be attending graduate school this fall at the University of Georgia where he will be pursuing a master’s degree in public relations.

